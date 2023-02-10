Dothan Eagle on connecting Alabama
Collegiate sports aside, Alabama trails the nation in many categories and, judging by elected officials’ lack of interest to address those deficiencies, our state’s poor ranking is OK with them. However, the impetus behind the state’s broadband initiative shows that great things can be accomplished with concerted effort.
Alabama is working to improve internet access across the state by creating the infrastructure necessary to put internet connectivity within reach of all of the state’s residents. Gov. Kay Ivey handed the ball to the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, and so far more than $64 million has been directed to broadband infrastructure growth, with a commitment of some $300 million, not including a recent federal grant of almost $192 million.
A map of the state’s broadband access shows wide coverage over the most populous areas, but large swaths of broadband deserts across more rural counties, particularly those in southwest Alabama.
We applaud the efforts to ensure that every Alabamian who chooses to connect to the internet has service available to them, as nothing made this deficiency more apparent than the move to remote learning during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Johnson City (Tennessee) Press on state playing games with HIV funding
By rejecting federal aid for HIV prevention, Tennessee leaders are once again cutting off the state’s nose to spite our face.
In the latest round of destructive political gamesmanship in Nashville, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services announced earlier this month that the state would reject $2 million in grant funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention intended to pay for testing, prevention and treatment of HIV.
That rejection, which will leave several nonprofits without federal funding, comes after internal documents reported by the Associated Press show Tennessee officials tried to cut health services provider Planned Parenthood from the list of recipients.
Planned Parenthood includes abortion services among the many health services it provides elsewhere in the country, but after the Supreme Court decision last year handing the issue of abortion legality back the states, cannot legally provide the services in Tennessee.
Gov. Bill Lee said the state would continue to support HIV prevention, but said the focus would shift to first responders, victims of human trafficking and mothers and children. The current federal prevention programs prioritize men in same-sex relationships and transgender people, particularly those in communities of color, because they are at the greatest risk of HIV.
The politics of the situation are evident here.
In a state dominated at every governmental level by social conservatives, our petty leaders are setting the screws even tighter into any specter of progressivism lingering in the air in Nashville.
This unnecessary posturing would be humorous if it wasn’t, like so many of the initiatives coming from the capital city these days, going to put Tennesseans’ lives and quality of life on the line.
