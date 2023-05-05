Dothan Eagle on a baby step on food tax
Alabama lawmakers finally appear to be poised to pass a measure that would lower the state sales tax on food, coming after a series of failed efforts to eliminate the grocery tax altogether.
A bill introduced by state Sen. Andrew Jones (R-Centre) would eventually lower the tax rate by half — from 4% to 2% — over a four-year period.
Alabama families won’t likely notice the relief, which would come with the elimination of 0.5 percent annually. That would result in a tax savings of $1 on a $200 buggy of groceries — assuming everything in the cart is eligible for the tax break.
While it’s a shuffle in the right direction, a bolder approach would make better sense, particularly if lawmakers address the mechanism that funnels revenue to the Education Trust Fund, which provides state funding for public schools. We appreciate the effort to address rising prices on the grocery shelves, but in light of the Legislature’s willingness to provide tax credits for parents who move their children from “failing” public schools to private school, the position that the education budget is sacrosanct is disingenuous.
Cullman Times on lack of accountability in HB106
Newspapers have a long history of serving as watchdogs for their communities, holding local officials accountable, and shining light on issues that might otherwise go unnoticed.
Requiring government bodies to continue to print public notices in newspapers is a key step in ensuring that these important watchdog functions are preserved.
However, there is currently a bill in the Alabama House of Representatives that would sound a death-knell for local government transparency and accountability.
Proponents of HB106 claim government notices in Alabama should be published on government-controlled websites, instead of in newspapers, because it is easier and costs less money. But is that true?
The cost of running public notices represents a tiny fraction of the mind-boggling budgets of most local governments. And what government officials don’t talk about is the expense of designing, operating, properly maintaining, and updating those websites. If done right, the costs would erase most, if not all, of the savings from eliminating public notices in newspapers.
In truth, it’s not really the cost of public notices governments are most worried about, it’s the ability to control the dissemination of the information those notices contain. And therein lies the great concern of local newspapers throughout the state, who believe this fight is truly about transparency in government, and keeping citizens informed about what their tax dollars are supporting, and what their political leaders are doing.
Where is the accountability in HB106? There is none.
Legislators can’t guarantee the posting of public notices on government-controlled websites will be free from manipulation or abuse. Also, we know all too well that websites can be hacked, updated, altered or deleted at any time.
The public notice process for newspapers, however, ensures the information presented is correct, requires a notice to be published for a specific amount of time, and generates an affidavit that serves as proof that the notice ran correctly.
Without the requirement of notarized affidavits, how will citizens know the notices on government-run websites ran correctly or for the right amount of time?
