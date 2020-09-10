The issue

For the first time since the Alabama Manufacturer of the Year awards started in 2000, Shoals industries capture two of the three annual awards in 2020.

We sometimes lose site of the significance of the manufacturing industries here in the Shoals. The area has a long history of a strong industrial base, and that continues today. Officials with the Shoals Economic Development Authority frequently point out how the diverse mix of industries is a benefit, and the proudly boast of the thousands of good paying jobs those industries provide.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.