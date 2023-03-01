The issue

Safety of the citizens gathering to watch the Florence Christmas Parade is of utmost importance, especially the safety of young children. The use of barricades is a good way to keep crowds contained a safe distance from the floats and vehicles traveling down Court Street.

Christmas parades throughout the Shoals are a much-anticipated family event. Large crowds line both sides of the streets prior to the start of the parades, and children of all ages are right there on the edge of the sidewalks eagerly awaiting the traditional throwing of candy from passing floats and cars.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.