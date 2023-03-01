Safety of the citizens gathering to watch the Florence Christmas Parade is of utmost importance, especially the safety of young children. The use of barricades is a good way to keep crowds contained a safe distance from the floats and vehicles traveling down Court Street.
Christmas parades throughout the Shoals are a much-anticipated family event. Large crowds line both sides of the streets prior to the start of the parades, and children of all ages are right there on the edge of the sidewalks eagerly awaiting the traditional throwing of candy from passing floats and cars.
But here in Florence, that tradition has raised growing concerns about the safety of children who dart into streets to retrieve candy.
“The parades have become dangerous; there’s no other way else to describe it,” said Police Chief Ron Tyler.
That danger prompted police representatives to ask the city’s Finance Committee last month to purchase 550 safety barriers that will be used to control crowds during Christmas parades and other events. The cost of the barriers will be $72,250.
Police representatives showed Finance Committee members images from the Florence Christmas Parade that showed examples of children nearly getting struck by floats and other vehicles as they attempted to retrieve candy.
That was enough to convince the committee to approve the purchase request. The proposal will be presented to the city council at a future meeting.
Council members should approve the purchase.
Each of the barriers is 8.5 feet long and 40 inches high. Tyler said the 550 barriers would be enough to line Court Street on both sides of the parade route. The barriers are high enough to keep children off the street – provided parents monitor their children to make sure they are not climbing over the barriers.
Safety of the citizens gathering to watch the Christmas Parade is of utmost importance, especially the safety of young children.
The barricades are a good way to keep crowds contained a safe distance from the floats and vehicles traveling down Court Street.
