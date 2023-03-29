The deadly shooting at a private Christian school Monday in Nashville, Tennessee, raises many issues that have no easy answers — and one issue that does.
Questions still lingering include:
What to do about the epidemic of gun violence in the country, which goes far beyond headline-grabbing mass shootings at schools, malls and other public places?
What to do about mental health in the U.S., where a rising number of young people self-report depression and other mental illnesses while the health care system struggles to keep up? And so on.
If these questions had easy answers legally, politically or practically, we would have made some headway by now. Instead, mass shootings continue.
But there is one easy-to-adopt lesson from the tragic events at The Covenant School: It is possible for law enforcement to release body cam video in a timely and forthright fashion.
The shooting occurred on a Monday. By Tuesday, Nashville police had released body camera footage showing two responding police officers quickly confronting the shooter and resolving the situation with deadly force.
The two officers have been widely praised for their courage and levelheadedness under fire, and rightly so.
The police response in the Covenant School incident stands in marked contrast to the law enforcement response at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where responding officers have received heavy criticism for their slowness to act and seeming preoccupation with their own safety over the safety of the small children they were sworn to protect.
Another contrast is the swiftness with which body cam footage became available. It seems when law enforcement is proud of its response, it is quite capable of releasing camera footage almost immediately. There is a delay only when the footage is less than flattering.
In cases of potential police misconduct, the public and news organizations often have to sue to gain access to what is supposed to be a public record.
Such incidents are almost too common to list.
In Alabama there is the case of former Huntsville police officer William Darby, who was convicted by a jury of murder in the shooting death of a man having a mental health crisis. (The Alabama State Court of Criminal Appeals has since overturned the conviction, citing what it deemed flawed jury instructions from the presiding judge. Madison County prosecutors have said they will retry the case.) In that case, the footage became public only after Darby’s conviction.
Had the footage, which the jury evidently deemed damning, shown otherwise, is there any doubt Huntsville police would have released it immediately?
Keeping police body cam footage secret only breeds distrust of law enforcement.
Consider the case of the ongoing protests in Atlanta over the development of a new police training center. During a confrontation between police and protesters on Jan. 8, one law enforcement officer was shot and one protester was killed.
This has led to dueling accounts. But there is no body cam footage that could help clear up the situation either way, because the Georgia state police who were involved weren’t wearing them.
According to National Public Radio: “The Georgia Bureau of Investigation hasn’t released the government’s autopsy report ... and it blocked the City of Atlanta from releasing more video evidence. It has said there’s no body camera or dashcam footage of the shooting.”
The GBI says ballistics evidence shows the bullet that injured the trooper came from a gun belonging to the deceased protester, but in the absence of camera footage, conspiracy theories have flourished.
Body cam footage is there to protect police as well as reveal wrongdoing. There is no reason not to release it as soon as possible. Nashville shows it can be done.
