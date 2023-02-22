Tennessee Valley Authority officials moved quickly in the aftermath of a two-day artic storm that led to rolling blackouts throughout the TVA service area in late December to customers to identify ways to improve the resilience of the utility’s power grid under extreme conditions.
Tennessee Valley Authority board members gathered in Florence last week at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center for their quarterly board meeting. Not surprisingly, one of the topics of conversation was the rolling blackouts that impacted TVA’s seven-state service area in late December.
TVA Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Don Moul gave the board an update on the bomb cyclone storm system the National Weather Service has called a “once in a generational storm.”
The fast-moving system brought heavy rains, high winds and a rapid 40-degree drop in temperatures across the TVA service area. According to TVA statistics, the two-day storm produced the highest demand for electricity in TVA’s 90-year history. At least 2 new demand records were established: 1) Highest 24-hour electricity demand at 740 gigawatt-hours, and 2) Highest weekend peak power demand at 31,756 megawatts.
TVA takes pride in the fact it has maintained 99.999% power reliability for more than 20 years. But the record demand in late December threatened that streak, forcing the utility to ask its 153 power distributors to reduce demand first by 5% and the next day by 10%, resulting in rolling blackouts lasting on average from 15 to 20 minutes.
“We had a rough two days,” Moul told board members.
Environmentalists were quick to point to the failure of the utility’s two coal-fired units in Cumberland, Tennessee, and several gas-fired combustion turbines as examples that TVA relies too much on fossil fuels and needs a more diversified portfolio of power generation.
Moul countered those arguments by pointing out all seven of TVA’s nuclear power plants provided steady power generation for both days of the artic storm, and the utility’s hydroelectric power sources helped make up some of the energy lost when the coal-fired units stopped working.
The utility did not hesitate to launch an investigation into the issue, creating a panel of industry experts and customers to help identify ways to improve the resilience of the power grid under extreme conditions.
“We aren’t waiting to act,” Moul told board members. “We’ve identified and addressed over 250 near-term actions … to improve resilience and performance in advance of the next event.”
