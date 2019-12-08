Alabama is growing, but it’s doing so more slowly that other states. That’s because while some areas, like the Huntsville metropolitan area in the north and Baldwin County in the south, are experiencing rapid growth, other parts of the state are losing population.
If estimates hold, it’s pretty much a foregone conclusion that the 2020 census results will mean Alabama loses a congressional seat and one of its votes in the Electoral College.
That, unfortunately, means the state will lose some of what clout it has in Washington.
But the situation will be worse if Alabamians don’t take the time and effort to participate in next year’s census. That’s why state and local officials have begun a campaign to increase awareness of the census and its importance to Alabama residents.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs has been awarding grants to communities to help them promote census participation.
The City of Florence has an $18,800 contract with the Phipps Agency to help inform residents why it’s important to be included in the census count. And the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments (NACOLG) is spearheading a public/private effort to develop a series of videos and other public service announcements.
NACOLG Executive Director Keith Jones said the videos and public service announcements in the “I Count Shoals” promotion will run through March 2020, prior to Census Day on April 1.
Click Synergy is working with Muscle Shoals and Tuscumbia to produce scripts and additional videos for their promotional efforts.
Funding for many federal programs is based on population, and growing regions like north Alabama stand to gain even if the state as a whole loses a seat in the House of Representatives.
According to the Tax Policy Center in Washington, D.C., the census “affects up to $900 billion in grants, direct payments, loans, and loan guarantees that the federal government distributes annually to states and individuals.”
Federal programs that use census data to determine how they spend taxpayers money include Medicaid, direct student loans, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicare Part B, highway funding, Pell Grants, Section 8 housing, low- and moderate-income housing loans, and Title I local education grants.
All of these programs are paid for with your money, and only by participating in the 2020 census can Alabamians get back what they paid in.
If Shoals-area residents don’t participate in the 2020 census, not only do they risk costing the state money for programs that benefit the poorest of us, they risk costing the state infrastructure funding that could help better people’s lives and lift many from poverty.
In 2020, participating in the census will be even easier. While everyone will still receive paper forms in the mail, residents may fill them out online.
A lot of effort will be expended in the next three-plus months to raise awareness on why we need to be involved in the census count. After that, it’s up to all of us to make sure we are counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.