A U.S. Supreme Court ruling last week all but ensures the 2020 U.S. Census will not ask respondents about their citizenship.
President Donald Trump’s administration had sought to add the question to the census, ostensibly to aid in enforcement of the Voting Rights Act.
But opponents of adding the citizenship question argued the administration’s real motive was to discourage participation.
A majority of the court, in an opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, suspected the opponents had a point and put a hold on the question.
The court held that Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s Voting Rights Act justification for adding the citizenship question didn’t fit the evidence. Indeed there was “a significant mismatch between the decision the secretary made and the rationale he provided.”
So, the court sent the case back down to the trial court, leaving little time for the Trump administration to try again before census forms must be printed.
For 2020, it seems virtually certain the citizenship question is out.
“Democratic-led states argued to the Supreme Court they would get less federal money and fewer seats in Congress if the census asks about citizenship because people with non-citizens in their households would be less likely to fill out their census forms,” reported The Associated Press.
Republican-led states, including Alabama, argued just the opposite. As it stands, Alabama is projected to lose a House seat and an Electoral College vote following the 2020 Census because it has lagged behind other states in population growth.
In 2016, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the U.S. Constitution calls for an enumeration of total population, not simply citizens or eligible voters.
Some Republicans have been trying to find a way around that ruling ever since, arguing that counting non-citizens benefits states with large immigrant populations, like California. Hence, the motivation for asking the citizenship question.
According to the Census Bureau’s own estimates, the question would likely reduce census responses by 8 percentage points, or about 9 million people.
Chief Justice Roberts’s opinion grants that the commerce secretary has the authority, in general, to add questions to the census.
But recently unearthed documents suggested adding the citizenship question was not meant to accomplish an “actual enumeration” but impede it.
So, it’s now up to lower courts to take up the case again and examine new evidence some say shows the administration’s real goal in asking people about their citizenship was to reduce minority participation and benefit Republican-led states.
