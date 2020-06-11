Efforts to offset some of the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to provide hope for recovery for local businesses.
Last month, Florence City Council members voted to expand the Downtown Florence Entertainment District to seven days a week in an attempt to ease the social distancing constraints on restaurants.
When restaurants were allowed to reopen for inside dining on May 11, the number of patrons they could serve was significantly reduced.
“Some restaurants are so small they can’t justify seating inside,” said Downtown Florence Alliance Director Stephanie Vess of the state’s guidelines for social distancing.
Recognizing this, city leaders provided some relief by using the entertainment district ordinance as a way to allow outside dining. The measure was an attempt to help restaurants expand their curbside service, said Mayor Steve Holt.
“We’ll do anything we can to help our local businesses,” Holt said.
The city’s recent actions certainly back up that statement.
Planning Director Melissa Bailey spearheaded an effort to use $182,000 of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds to provide grants to locally owned businesses.
Dubbed Florence First, the program provided financial assistance to 37 businesses that represented 759 years of operation in Florence.
The city’s willingness to help demonstrates its recognition of the importance of small businesses to the overall economy of the Shoals.
Bailey noted it had been a pleasure working with all the applicants that received grants, and she hopes the city will have other opportunities to do so in the months ahead.
“That number (of grants) speaks to not only the need, but also speaks to the number of small and local businesses we have here in Florence, truly solidifying their role as the backbone of our economy.”
The struggles for those businesses are likely to continue as the pandemic unfolds, but the city’s willingness to offer such assistance is commendable. As residents, we can do our part as well by continuing to shop locally whenever possible.
