The new federal law to raise the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21 is a well-researched way to decrease youth smoking and ultimately save lives.
President Donald Trump signed the “T 21” bill on Friday. It was part of a $1.4 trillion spending package recently passed by Congress.
It raises the minimum age to purchase all tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, to 21.
Nationally, 19 states have passed legislation raising the age to buy tobacco to 21, and more than 500 cities and towns have similar ordinances.
In Alabama the buying age has been 19.
Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s health officer, supported the bill as a way to reduce tobacco use by teenagers.
Nearly all adult smokers, over 94%, had their first cigarette before turning 21, according to the American Lung Association. And a National Survey on Drug Use and Health revealed nearly 80% of all adult smokers begin smoking by age 18.
“The later people begin smoking, the less likely they are to smoke forever,” Harris said. “We’d like to delay that first cigarette as late as possible.”
Statistics back up the contention of health officials that delaying that first cigarette has measurable positive impacts.
The National Academy of Medicine released a report in 2015 analyzing the nationwide impact if the minimum age was increased to 21. The study estimated tobacco use would decrease by 12% in the first decade, and smoking-related deaths would decrease by 10%.
The report said a nationwide policy with an age limit of 21 could prevent 223,000 deaths among people born between 2000 and 2019, including 50,000 fewer deaths from lung cancer.
That’s significant considering smoking, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, remains the leading cause of preventable deaths in the U.S., causing about one of every five deaths each year.
The CDC says cigarette smoking accounts for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the U.S.
That includes more than 41,000 deaths from secondhand smoke exposure.
Raising the age won’t eliminate teenagers’ access to tobacco products, but it should create a buffer between the 21-year-old smokers who are providing younger teens access to cigarettes.
