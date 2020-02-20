A bill under consideration by the Alabama Legislature would require the state’s more than 100 occupational licensure boards to give a public accounting of their revenue and expenditures.
House Bill 61, sponsored by Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, is a good first step, but it is only a first step. What Alabama really needs is a long, hard look at all of those licensure boards and whether or not they are needed in the first place.
From locksmiths and door repair contractors, to sign language interpreters and commercial painters, Alabama requires occupational licenses for jobs where most other states do not. This amounts to an unnecessary barrier to entry to people — often poor — trying to enter the workforce.
Pringle said his bill stems from his work a few years ago on a budget reform task force. He said he discovered that many licensure boards don’t deposit the fees they collect into the state treasury, but have private bank accounts.
“They answer to no one,” Pringle said.
“(Boards) are authorized by the state of Alabama to tax the professionals of Alabama with licensing fees,” he said.
A 2018 report released by the Alabama Policy Institute said licensing boards oversee 151 occupations in Alabama, amounting to roughly 432,000 workers, or more than 21% of the state’s labor force.
API estimates that the total cost to Alabama employees of getting licensed amounts to $122 million, and the annual cost of license renewal totals $45 million.
API has been part of a national movement toward occupational licensure reform spearheaded by groups affiliated with billionaire libertarian philanthropist Charles Koch and his late brother David Koch.
Occupational licensure reform is one of the many areas where the Koch brothers, the bogeymen of the political left, have taken up a cause that should be welcomed by advocates for the poor.
Some professions — doctors, to name an obvious example — are licensed because of legitimate health and safety concerns, although even in medicine these can be overstated. Twenty-two states, for example, don’t license midwifes. Alabama, which only recently permitted midwifery at all, does — a necessary political compromise to get legalized midwifery through the Legislature in the first place.
Many other occupational licenses, however, serve no legitimate purpose. They only serve to stifle competition.
API’s director of policy strategy and general counsel, Phil Williams, sees Pringle’s bill as an attempt to generate momentum for broader reform, that is, reducing the amount of occupational licensing in Alabama and recognizing occupational licenses granted by other states.
Last year, for example, Arizona passed universal occupational licensure recognition. Such a reform makes it easier for skilled workers to move to a new state and do the job for which they are trained.
“Workers don’t lose their skills simply because they move to Arizona,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who signed the law, stating what should be obvious.
“The new law does not recognize other states’ occupational licenses automatically,” according to the Council of State Governments, but, “under the new law, workers will not be required to duplicate training and other requirements that often delay or prevent them from getting to work.”
So, sure, transparency regarding these state boards is desirable; they are, after all, essentially taxing people for the right to work.
But the larger issue is how many of these boards should exist in the first place, and how many should have the number of jobs they license curtailed?
