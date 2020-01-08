Work on the next phase of the city’s streetscape project began Tuesday.
The nearly $2.9 million project will take most, if not all, of 2020 to complete (300 working days allowed). Joe Keenum Excavation and Construction was awarded the bid. Hopefully, the project can avoid most of the unplanned for delays that marked the city’s last major street project — the roundabout in the Sweetwater Business District.
The two previous phases of streetscaping on Tennessee Street have resulted in business growth and development. This final phase will stretch eastward along Tennessee and College streets to Dr. Hicks Boulevard, and include Cherry and Poplar streets.
Since the streetscaping will mirror the landscaping elements that spawned a spurt of development along Tennessee Street, officials are hopeful the work will be a boon to the businesses located along the final two blocks.
More importantly, they believe this phase could be the spark that triggers new interest in Mobile Street. “One thing we saw through the Tennessee Street streetscape is how College Street has developed, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen to Mobile Street,” Mayor Holt said back in July when the contract for this final phase was let.
It’s been amazing to watch the revitalization along Tennessee Street as a result of the streetscape project. Certainly, city officials and residents can both agree there’s been a significant return on investment from this three-year-old project.
It will be just as interesting over the course of this year to see if work on the final two blocks of Tennessee Street will have a similar impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.