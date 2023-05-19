Graduations are more than formal ceremonies, they are a symbol of completion and progress. It’s a time to celebrate all you’ve been through while also making plans to begin the next chapter of your lives.
Graduating seniors throughout the Shoals have already heard plenty of platitudes. No doubt you’ve been told, in so many words, to go forth and conquer, to find success, to live your life in a way that is respectful of others.
All sound advice.
But as you prepare for the next chapter of your lives, there are some other things you should consider.
1) You will fail, so plan on it. It’s how you react to those failures that teaches you about yourself and shapes your future. Having some things not go your way is healthy; it shows you how you deal with adversity.
2) High school was good, but it was not the best years of your life. What's ahead is even better. College, the military, a career, marriage, children — all those things can bring you great joy.
3) Friends will come and go. You may think that you will still be as close to your friends as you are right now, but that isn't necessarily true. Friends can change and grow apart as they mature; that's normal. Some you’ll lose touch with, while some will grow even closer. Family, however, is forever.
4) There are still lessons to be learned. Even if you’re not going on to post-secondary schooling or training, the learning doesn't end here. Embrace your own curiosity and keep learning, whether it’s in a college class, during military or career training, or simply reading a newspaper or book. Stay hungry for knowledge.
6) You need to change. You still have a lot of growing up to do. This next stages of your life are all about change. You can reinvent yourself, learn new things, embrace new challenges.
7) As much as you might think you can’t wait to get out the Shoals, don’t be surprised if there comes a day when you’ll move heaven and earth to come back here. It’s completely normal for you to want to leave your hometown now. You’re ready for new challenges, new venues. But while your hometown may feel stifling now, there will come a time when you’ll look upon it with fondness. And yes, you may even want to return home.
Congratulations and best wishes to all students in the Class of 2023. You’ve worked hard to get to where you are.
Enjoy the moment, then take a deep breath. Ahead of you are challenges you can’t fathom now.
