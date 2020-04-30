Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie didn’t mince words last week when asked about the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the local tourism industry.
“We’re seeing a pretty bleak picture right now,” Carnegie said.
Hotel occupancy rates are down and projected to fall even more in April and May. Lauderdale County’s occupancy rates were a dismal 35% in March. The numbers were even worse (12% to 15%) in Colbert County, according to Tourism Director Susann Hamlin.
If hotel revenues are a key indicator of how the hospitality sector is faring, the picture is indeed bleak.
The Shoals economy has already lost tens of thousands of dollars in revenue as the result of cancelled softball and fishing tournaments. Seven more fishing tournaments are on hold. Museums and entertainment venues throughout the area are suffering losses because of closures.
Hamlin said two-thirds of the 45 groups scheduled to come to Colbert County for tours through August have already cancelled.
The festivals that draw thousands of visitors to the Shoals during the summer months are in flux as well.
One of the area’s most celebrated tourist attractions – Helen Keller’s birthplace – has been closed to the public since mid-March. The closing resulted in the cancellation of 48 school tours and six tour groups booked between March and May.
The Helen Keller Festival, scheduled for June 25-28, is still up in the air. Board members and Tuscumbia city officials are trying to decide the status of the festival.
But this week, the Helen Keller Birthplace Foundation Board announced that if state regulations allow it, “The Miracle Worker” play will continue on an abbreviated three-weekend schedule, beginning June 26. Social distancing protocols will be followed, which will cut the crowd size from 600 to 200 per performance.
W.C. Handy Music Festival organizers also have announced they will hold the event July 17-26, but it will be much different than in years past.
“Clearly large, crowded spaces will be avoided,” said Handy Board member Alison Stanfield. Reservations will be required in advance for some events to control crowd sizes. Activities held will comply with all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in effect at the time – including social distancing.
Other pending events will almost certainly be touched in some fashion as we cautiously move toward the summer months. As Colbert Tourism Board President David Black said, the focus for any upcoming tourism-related events and plans has to change for the remainder of this year.
“We can’t just throw in the towel,” Black said. “We have to get creative.”
And that creativity will almost certainly alter the norms that we’re used to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.