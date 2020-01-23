The Downtown Florence Alliance has embarked on a major project that could help with future recruitment efforts.
About a year ago the alliance members agreed there was a need for a detailed database of the city’s downtown business district.
The alliance identified the area of focus as a 37-block area that is bordered on the north by West Tuscaloosa Street and west by North Pine Street, and its eastern portion stops after North Walnut Street, but all of East Tennessee Street and those streets adjacent to it are included, and the southernmost border is at West Spring Street.
It’s a time intensive undertaking that’s not expected to be completed until this fall, said alliance Director Stephanie Vess.
The information being collected on the estimated 270 buildings in the business district is much more than matching a property with an address.
The University of North Alabama intern collecting the data is going door to door in an attempt to find out who owns each building, the tenant’s name, how many people are employed, how each floor of a building is being used, and the square footage of the building.
When all the information is collected, the alliance will produce a color-coded map of the territory showing existing uses for each building – such as restaurants, retail stores, apartments, or lending institutions. Vacancies will be noted as well.
The vacancies are a key component of the project, Vess said. The database will become an invaluable recruitment tool for the alliance. When a prospective client makes inquiries about building availability, the alliance can compare what’s available with the needs of the client and offer suggestions.
The database is a missing link for the alliance’s Economic Vitality Committee, said committee chairwoman Ashley Winkle.
“If you don’t know what you have in inventory, then you obviously don’t know what you need to fill in,” Winkle said.
That’s how the conversation on compiling a database started, Winkle added.
“Downtown looks great, but we’re missing some things, and we really need to start recruiting hard for some areas.”
The database is a nice tool to have for those recruitment efforts. The challenge going forth will be to keep it updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.