In calling for a joint community strategy to assist the needy and the homeless in our community, the Downtown Florence Alliance (DFA) has boldly stepped where no one else seems willing to go.
The statement issued Wednesday called for the “creation of a comprehensive multi-agency strategy to assist those families in need and local citizens experiencing homelessness.”
The announcement is a response to weeks of community discussion about the city’s decision earlier this year not to allow Room at the Table to provide daily meals to the public at a north Florence location.
City leaders contend no zoning regulation exists that would allow such an operation.
The Florence Board of Zoning Adjustment then voted 4-1 on Jan. 9, during an emotional meeting in front of a standing-room only crowd, to uphold the city’s decision.
Room at the Table officials have filed an appeal asking the Lauderdale County Circuit Court for a broad review of the city’s zoning ordinance to see if there is anywhere the agency can operate in the city.
Hopefully, the involvement of the downtown business sector will be successful in getting all the necessary parties together to talk about this contentious issue. DFA President Connie Wallace said last week the alliance plans to meet with the mayor and city council.
The DFA’s plan has 2 goals:
1) To protect the investments of downtown merchants as well as the image of the downtown area.
2) To recognize the need to help others through a strategic plan that adds to the city’s overall economic strength and community image.
Several city council members and Mayor Steve Holt attended the DFA meeting and said afterward they support the idea.
One of those was City Council President Dick Jordan, who represents the district where Room at the Table wanted to locate its operation. He has voiced publicly the concerns of some business owners in his district, but following the zoning board meeting indicated the city “is open to meeting any time to ensure the goals of this organization will continue to be fulfilled: to feed the homeless and hungry.”
That openness must include a willingness by all parties concerned to discuss any viable options brought to the table.
