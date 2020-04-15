The impact of the slump in contributions to the United Way of Northwest Alabama’s annual fundraising campaign won’t be known for some time, but the 20 agencies that benefit should anticipate significant cutbacks.
United Way officials announced about a week ago that the current campaign, which officially ends April 30, has hit an all-time low in contributions.
Through the end of March, the campaign had raised only $440,988, leaving it about $559,000 shy of the $1 million goal.
Chief Executive Officer Jennifer McNulty said agency officials have received $120,000 in additional commitments. If those come through, the campaign will close with a deficit of $439,000.
Internally, United Way officials were hoping to collect at least $850,000 this year, a goal based upon the average contributions for the past two campaigns. They’ll fall short of that mark by $289,000.
How will this shortfall impact the 20 partner agencies? An across-the-board equal reduction cut payments to each agency by $14,450. But decisions on funding reductions won’t follow such an easy path.
Kerry Del Pizzo, chief operating officer, said recipient agencies will undergo a screening process designed to gauge need and help United Way officials make the difficult decisions on who gets what this year.
The question United Way leaders did not answer in announcing the campaign results is “What happened?” For the past five fund-raising campaigns, the average amount of funds raised was $900,000. Why did this year’s campaign raise only about half that amount?
Off the cuff some would point to COVID-19 as the culprit, but that’s not really the case. The pandemic alarm wasn’t sounded in the U.S. and Alabama until last month while the United Way fundraising campaign kicked off last fall in September.
United Way officials will have to look long and hard at this year’s results when they do their post-campaign analysis. The economic repercussions related to the pandemic are certain to weigh heavily upon next year’s campaign as well.
But you have to give agency leaders a nod for resiliency in the face of hardship.
After the agency’s 211 Information and Referral system’s call volume increased 300% from residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, officials established a COVID-19 Emergency Fund. The goal is to raise $10,000 to provide assistance for local residents needing help with rent and utilities, basic human needs, hygiene and care products, and food.
“Right now, we’re dealing mostly with those needing rent and utilities help,” said Del Pizzo, “but we’re preparing for … getting more food to people. We’re also thinking people may need gas cards.”
We hope the community can and will step up to help them reach this worthwhile effort.
