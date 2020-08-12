Mitch Hamm, director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship for the College of Business at the University of North Alabama, had an important message for the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism board last week – a message that local government officials should pay heed to as well.
Hamm was invited to speak to the tourism board by President/CEO Rob Carnegie about ways to enhance communications with the public. What he had to say should be part of every politician’s governing principals, especially once they get in office when they tend to forget the promises they make to the public during their election campaigns.
Hamm’s message: Let the public know you want to hear from them, rather than simply speaking to them.
It’s a novel concept that seems to fall quickly by the wayside when it comes to politics.
A recent case in point:
On July 27, Lauderdale County commissioners voted to amend the policy on public input at commission meetings. The change requires that anyone who wants to speak must sign a form ahead of time.
Two weeks earlier, the commission invoked a section of its bylaws that allows it to limit comments on one particular subject to two people on each side of the matter. In fairness, that change came after a couple of weeks of discussions on the Confederate monument marked by packed courtrooms of concerned citizens.
Commissioners never asked their constituents how they felt about those decisions. They just implemented the controls.
Another favorite ploy by government leaders to stifle their public is to limit presentations to a certain amount of time – say 5 minutes per person. It’s a gentler way of saying “hurry up and state your point and sit down.”
By putting citizens on a short time leash, government officials all but guarantee they don’t have to absorb a viable discussion of concerns and careful analysis. More importantly, they don’t have to subject themselves to a lengthy tongue lashing related to decisions they have made, or are poised to make.
Here’s another thought: Have you noticed government leaders never put any time limitations on their own discussions, or the opinions they offer during public meetings? They are free to ramble on as long as they like. Their rationale, of course, is the worn out adage that you have elected them to be your representative, so they don’t have to abide by the same stipulations they put upon you.
Furthermore, all the “experts” who are paid to provide opinions on projects involving taxpayer monies are also free to expound on the virtues of the projects as long as they like. And reports by department heads attending meetings aren’t cut short by time constraints.
What we need are more government leaders who do more than just tell us they want to hear from us while campaigning for election. Once in office, they actually reach out to us on a consistent basis to find out what we think about the key issues facing our communities – before they cast their ballots on an issue.
As Hamm suggested, don’t speak at us, listen to us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.