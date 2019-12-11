For many of us, meal decisions are only about where to go and how much to spend.
For many of our neighbors, meal decisions are about – nothing.
There’s nothing in the pantry, nothing in the fridge, so no need for decisions.
For some others in our area, there isn’t even a kitchen, a home, or place to sleep, much less any food.
That’s why the Empty Table Fund campaign is so important. It is sponsored by the TimesDaily and is in its 45th year this year, with a goal of $38,000. The money raised through your donations is used by the Salvation Army to feed and help families in the Shoals, not just at Christmas, but throughout the year.
But that $38,000 goal is woefully short. As of Sunday, the campaign has raised just shy of $5,000.
Should that worry us? Yes. There seems to be more people in need despite the good news touted by economic analysts who say the job market is booming and the unemployment rate is the lowest it’s been in decades.
But whether you believe it or not, there are working people in our neighborhoods who are struggling to keep food in the house.
Our exposure to all aspects of our community through the newspaper industry brings us into contact with many in the Shoals who are embarrassed to admit to the struggle. While we’re grateful for a good economy and low unemployment numbers, the fact is that there are some working families who have lost the better-paying job, but almost immediately found employment that pays a fraction of what they made before. Suddenly the home budget is in crisis.
Or there are many of our neighbors who are employed but are underinsured or have no medical insurance through their employer. A sudden sickness that requires a hospital stay has catastrophic consequences when the bills are due, and just a short period of nonpayment or less than minimal payment can trigger wage garnishments or legal action that will put some families out of their homes.
All we ask is that those of us who are making decisions about where to eat and how much to spend, take time to feel grateful enough to share the good fortune with those in need.
Donations to the Empty Table Fund go beyond the groceries and can also help keep our neighbors – and their children – sheltered as well as fed.
The amount you give is not important. The willingness to give and following through with it, is.
We take this time to thank the generous Shoals residents who have mailed a check – made out to the TimesDaily Empty Table Fund, P.O. Box 797, Florence, AL 35631 – or brought their donation to our office at 219 W. Tennessee St. in Florence.
Please help us help others. Newspaper business, opinions, and everything else aside – we’re grateful for the opportunity to sponsor this fundraiser each year and are thankful for all of you who share your blessings with the Empty Table Fund campaign.
