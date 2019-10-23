School attendance does matter, beginning with elementary students. Case in point: The Muscle Shoals School District.
When the Alabama State Department of Education issued report cards for each of its public school districts last week, Muscle Shoals earned the highest marks among our local districts with a 93 overall score.
This is the third year the report card system of grading schools has been used by the state department. Its grading formula looks at factors that include academic growth, demographic profiles, college and career readiness, graduation rate, and absenteeism.
We’re not sure how heavy a factor absenteeism weighs into the overall score, but it should be substantial. The other factors are moot if there are too few students in class to make an impact on grading systems like this one.
Muscle Shoals Assistant Superintendent Denise Woods said the school district made a concerted effort to lower chronic absenteeism, something that brought the McBride Elementary School score from last year’s grade of 86 to this year’s grade of 89.4.
That improvement contributed to the overall “A” score the district received.
Woods gave credit not only to students, but to parents, which is where absenteeism, especially at the elementary level, starts and stops. Kudos to our educators for addressing the problem before it became chronic, and kudos to our local parents for heeding the intervention efforts.
Educators and parents working together is important not to just get the school a good score on a state report card, but in keeping our children on track to succeed.
Parents and educators working together was among the reasons officials at Harlan Elementary School in the Florence district cited for a whopping 11-point gain on the state score for that school district.
Principal Thomas Casteel said he and his staff concentrated on building stronger relationships with parents. He also cited the schools “double and triple instruction” to students who were assessed as needing extra help.
Parents: Never underestimated the impact you have on your child’s success in school. Making sure they are present and accountable from pre-K day one to the last day of their senior year in high school begins with you.
Educators: Keeping the lines of communication open between you and the parents of the students in your school bears fruit not in just state test scores, but in the futures of the students you teach.
It’s heartening to see that in our local districts, the parent/educator partnership is alive and well.
