President Joe Biden on Tuesday made it official: He’s running for reelection. With that formality out of the way, the country seems likely to be heading toward the match-up few American voters want, a rematch of Biden and former President Donald Trump.
According to an NBC News poll conducted April 14-18, 70% of all Americans, including 51% of Democrats, believe Biden should not run for another term.
Trump fares only slightly better. Sixty percent of Americans think he should not be running for a second term, including about a third of Republicans.
This tells us what we’ve always known, which is that Trump has a stronger, more fervent base of support than Biden. The same NBC poll found that nearly 70% of Republicans stand with Trump following his recent indictment by a New York grand jury.
When asked which statement comes closer to their view on the investigations into Donald Trump and the Republican nomination for president,” 68% said “They are a politically motivated attempt to stop Trump. No other candidate is like him, we must support him,” compared to just 26% who responded “It is important to nominate a candidate who will not be distracted and can beat Joe Biden.”
For their part Democratic Party insiders are licking their chops at the prospect of a Biden-Trump rematch. Polling consistently shows Biden leading Trump nationally in a head-to-head match-up. Polling for a match-up between Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not announced he’s running, is more mixed, with some polls showing DeSantis with a narrow lead and others showing Biden ahead.
But DeSantis would have to win the Republican nomination first, and so far his strategy of culture war, all the time, has, if anything, cost him support.
The NBC News survey of the Republican field shows Trump with 46% support, followed by DeSantis at 31%. Everyone else, including former Vice President Mike Pence (6%) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (3%) is in single digits.
So far Biden has only token primary opposition: self-help guru Marianne Williamson, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running on a platform of anti-vaccination paranoia that has some of Trump’s most out-there advisers, like Trump pardon recipients Steve Bannon and Roger Stone, touting RFK Jr. as a possible Trump running mate on a Trump-Kennedy unity ticket.
With Republican and Democratic fields like this, it makes one wonder: Is this the best we can do? Is this any way to elect a president, especially when the U.S. president is the de facto leader of the free world?
Many election reformers point to the Electoral College as the source of America’s woes, but it doesn’t have anything to do with the nomination process, and eliminating it would require a constitutional amendment that is unlikely to go anywhere.
But at the state level, and at the primary stage especially, there are alternatives. Parties could choose their nominees by ranked-choice voting, which would allow voters to rank candidates by preference rather than casting a winner-takes-all vote for just one.
There has to be a better way than what we have now.
