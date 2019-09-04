The list is becoming long.
Last month, Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely became the latest Alabama law enforcement official to find himself on the opposite side of the law.
Blakely, 68, has been Limestone County’s top law enforcement officer since 1983. This past January he began his 10th term in office. Rarely has he faced more than token opposition when running for re-election.
But in late August, Blakely was booked into his own jail after a Limestone County grand jury indicted him on 13 counts of theft and violations of state ethics law.
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office said the charges include taking money from campaign and law enforcement funds and using his position to get interest-free loans.
The case is being prosecuted by the state attorney general’s Special Prosecutions Division.
Last October, the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that Blakely violated the state’s ethics law, and voted to refer the case to the state Attorney General’s Office for further investigation.
“Sheriff Blakely’s not guilty of any of these charges,” said attorney Robert Tuten, who along with Mark McDaniel of Huntsville is representing Blakely. “He will plead not guilty at the appropriate time. We intend to try the case and let the citizens of Limestone County hear the evidence and let them make the decision on that.”
Blakely’s case is just the latest in a string involving elected officials. Other sheriffs that have found themselves on the opposite side of the law include:
Former Morgan County Sheriff Greg Bartlett for theft and violation of state ethics laws.
Pickens County Sheriff David Abston pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.
Sheriff Todd Entrekin of Etowah County lost his re-election bid after tax forms showed he made a profit of $672,392 from the county jail’s kitchen in 2015 and 2016.
It’s not just sheriffs who have gotten into trouble.
In the past three years, Alabama has seen the removal from office of its governor, House speaker, House majority leader and state Supreme Court chief justice, just to cite those at the top of the state’s power structure.
Blakely’s attorneys blame vague ethics laws under which, they say, almost anything can be a violation. Former House Speaker Mike Hubbard maintains much the same.
Without passing judgment on the particulars of any of their cases, however, we doubt Alabama ethics laws are too tough — although we also note toughness and vagueness are not the same thing.
Alabamians must demand better of those who make and enforce the laws they expect the rest of us to obey.
