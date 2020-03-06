During the political season signs sprout up all over the Shoals, each one hoping to gain a vote. It’s an accepted part of the political process.
The downside of this political posturing is the time it takes to rid our yards and roadsides of these signs once the elections are over. At that point, the signs become nothing more than unsightly litter.
Fortunately, all of the major municipalities of the Shoals have sign ordinances that stipulate the political campaign material of candidates must be picked up within 7 to 10 days after the election. That means those who ran and lost in Tuesday’s elections should begin to pick up and discard their campaign signs.
Some candidates have already started doing so. Kudos to them. The rest should follow suit this weekend. They should call upon some of their campaign volunteers to get together for a sign-removal effort.
Once an election is over, the signs become nothing but eyesores — especially those overly large signs. Some sign-posters erect what amounts to “billboards” propped up by posts dug into the ground. Those will take more energy to remove and discard, but that’s no reason to delay their removal.
For those no longer involved in the elections, their signs have served their intended purpose. They should be taken down, and quickly.
