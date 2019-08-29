The sold-out crowd attending this year’s Shoals Woman of the Year banquet heard a familiar message on Tuesday. The five women nominated weren’t really interested in personal accolades. What they discovered in the introductions was a basic ingredient shared by all five — a genuine desire to improve their communities and to better the lives of those living here.
It’s a common theme that resurfaces each year the TimesDaily hosts this program, and it says a lot about the character of all the women who have been spotlighted during the history of this event.
Many of them work behind the scenes, caring little about personal recognition, but caring a lot about the end results of their public service work. Their sacrifices and unselfish involvement have tremendous impact on a growing list of organizations, and thousands of Shoals residents have benefitted.
• Take for example this year’s winner – Ginger Willingham. Her passion is a project named Isaiah’s Call, which started out as a service to provide weekend food for the children of seven families in Lauderdale County. Today, children from more than 210 families across Colbert and Lauderdale counties receive foodstuffs to take home on weekends.
“This is more than just a feeding project,” Willingham said after winning this year’s award. “It’s about loving others and meeting needs. We’re called to do that.”
The four other nominees have answered that call as well.
• Heather Cope has dedicated two decades of service to Shoals Community Clinic, a nonprofit that provides affordable health and dental care. She’s also spent years helping the Well Woman Project and the Community Garden and Nutrition Project secure grants.
“I can’t think of anything nicer to do with my time,” Cope said in an interview. “I have the experience of making a difference for someone else and making their lives better.”
• Sheffield City Council member Penny Freeman has a heart for something other than politics – mission work for the needy in her community. She established a foodbank in southeast Sheffield that now serves about 600 families every Wednesday. And each year she spearheads a “Back to School Bash” that provides hundreds of needy children with the supplies they need for school.
“If you can meet people where they are and give them a hand up – not a slap in the face – that is why we’re here,” she said.
• Laquita Logan’s focus has been on reviving the downtown district of Sheffield. After she and her husband noticed a lot of the old buildings were in dire need of repair, they decided to do something about it. Their renovation efforts have helped spur additional developments, and those combined efforts have instilled new life in the central business district.
“I would just encourage anyone to get involved in your community and see where you can help,” she said in an interview. “You’ll get back … personally, more than what you ever put in.”
• As a young lawyer, Deborah Bell Paseur found herself helping disadvantaged women. She and some other lawyers and community leaders spent two years working to establish Safeplace, a shelter where women and children suffering from abuse can come for a variety of services. She’s also been an integral player in the success of the Shoals Scholar Dollars program, which provides scholarships for high school students in Lauderdale and Colbert counties. And she had a hand in developing the local Drug Court and Community Corrections programs.
“I totally believe we’re here on this earth to love and serve God by loving and serving each other, and being encouragers to each other,” she said in her interview.
Guest speaker Sandra Killen Burroughs told the crowd of more than 400 people why we should all aspire to follow the lead of this year’s humble, dedicated nominees.
“They are salt and light to all of us,” said Burroughs in her closing remark. “Salt because they make things better, and light because they make things brighter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.