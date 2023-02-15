Despite President Joe Biden’s assurances during last week’s State of the Union, the fight against inflation isn’t won yet.
That became clear Tuesday with the latest batch of consumer price figures.
While the latest Consumer Price Index numbers show inflation slowing from a year ago, and well below its peak rate of 9.1% from last June, on a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.5% from December to January.
That, according to The Associated Press, is “much higher than the 0.1% rise from November to December.”
The main culprits for the continued overall increase in prices are more expensive gas, food and clothing — the very things that make up the bulk of most families’ expenses.
All of this points to the near certainty that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will stay the course, and that Wall Street investors who keep speculating that the Fed will ease up on interest rate hikes earlier than it has signaled are engaged in some wishful thinking.
“The reality is if we continue to get strong labor market reports or higher inflation reports, it might be the case that we have to raise rates more” than is now expected, Powell told the Economic Club of Washington last week.
Powell said that while he expects a “significant” inflation decline this year, the economy so far is in only “the very early stages of disinflation. It has a long way to go.”
Although the president talks as if it’s already a done deal, the jury remains out on whether the Fed can engineer a “soft landing” — the elusive goal of all central banks trying to tame runaway prices without tipping — or plunging — their economies into recession.
Despite high-profile mass layoffs at some of the country’s most recognizable companies, especially in the tech sector, the overall job market remains strong, and many companies are having trouble filling jobs.
“Now hiring” signs are still common, especially at retailers and service-sector companies.
The Alabama Department of Corrections even blames the highly competitive job market for its inability to comply with a federal court order to hire more prison staff, despite increasing its starting pay and offering incentives. The presiding judge in the case isn’t accepting any excuses, and shouldn’t, but there seems little reason to doubt DOC’s claim. Job vacancies and competition for personnel are sweeping through local law enforcement, too.
David Solomon, the CEO of investment bank Goldman Sachs, on Tuesday said he believes the odds of a soft landing are improving.
“I think it’s going to be, you know, a twisty, turn-y kind of road to navigate through this and get to the other side, but I think the chance of a softer landing feels better now than it felt six to nine months ago,” Solomon told a conference in Miami, according to CNBC.
Matt Novak of Forbes, however, notes that soft landings are hard to predict and almost never pan out.
“The term ‘soft landing’ was first coined by Professor Herman I. Liebling in 1973,” Novak wrote last week. “Liebling worked at Lafayette College and was a top forecaster at the U.S. Treasury when he predicted a soft landing in the mid-1970s, which turned out to be horribly wrong. The recession of 1973-1975 saw unemployment peak at a whopping 9% and there was a 3.2% decline in GDP.”
Whatever landing Powell engineers, we hope it’s softer than that. Regardless, the Fed either tames inflation now or tames it later — when the costs of doing so are even higher.
