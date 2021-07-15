Take a moment today during your busy schedule to look around you and think about this: Every two seconds, someone in this country needs blood. Maybe it will be you. Or perhaps it will be a friend or family member.
The issue
We take for granted that when we need blood, it will be there. But blood supply management is not as easy as it seems. Blood and platelets cannot be manufactured. They can only come from volunteer donors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Patricia 'Trish' Lynn Roberson Barnett
- Muscle Shoals Sound declares this week as Skynyrd Week
- 5 named 2021 Shoals Woman of the Year finalists
- UNA narrows athletic director search to three finalists
- Timothy Edward Mauldin
- City will not connect sewer to ag center
- Jack Oakley III
- Thomas 'Tom' David Willis Jr.
- 21 state counties at great risk for virus
- Gregory 'Todd' Gunnin
Images
Videos
Commented
- UNA SGA president doesn't resign, remains silent (1)
- 2021 TimesDaily Class 1A-3A All-Area baseball team (1)
- Parking deck proposal concerns Florence business owners (1)
- Rename this money pit after (1)
- Wife testifies against husband in slaying of 5 (1)
- Vote delayed on city hall, parking decks (1)
- Letter calls for Kitts to condemn SGA president's post (1)
Online Poll
Who should be UNA's new athletic director?
You voted:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.