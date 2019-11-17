The start of the holiday season is fast upon us. Christmas displays have made their way into retail stores, and the colorful decorations that mark the season will soon be visible everywhere.
As we move ever closer to these annual holiday traditions, let’s remember that the true spirit of the holiday season lies not in materialism, but in the gift of love.
There will be numerous opportunities to give during the Christmas season. School groups will have fundraisers to purchase toys and clothing for needy children. Church groups will collect food and donations that are used to feed the hungry. And civic and social clubs throughout the Shoals will collect toys and other gifts that bring cheer to kids who otherwise would have little reason to celebrate this special holiday.
Perhaps the most iconic campaign of the Christmas season is the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. Some collection kettles have already been set up, and more will be added the weekend after Thanksgiving. The kettles will remain in place until Christmas Eve.
Every dollar collected in the Shoals area stays in the area, and that’s an important point to remember when you’re digging into your pockets or wallets to make a Red Kettle donation.
A universal ingredient to the success of the Red Kettle campaign is volunteerism. Volunteer bell ringers are the lifeblood of the fundraising effort. They give their time — free of charge — to stand beside the kettles and ring the familiar-sounding bells that are synonymous with Christmas. To sign up, call 256-764-4432.
There are also two other key ways to help the Salvation Army this holiday season — by donating to the Angel Tree program or the TimesDaily’s Empty Table Fund.
The official kick-off for this year’s Angel Tree program was Friday at the Dillard’s store in the Florence Mall. The tree has 1,700 names of Shoals area children from infants to 12 years of age.
A second tree will be set up at Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa after Thanksgiving. It will contain the names of senior citizens in need.
The TimesDaily’s Empty Table Fund is in its 45th year. Last year, Shoals residents donated $38,338 to the fundraiser. This year’s goal is $38,000.
The Empty Table Fund has a real community feel to it, a connection to the people of the Shoals that we cherish and honor. In the past 15 years, the fund has raised more than half a million dollars ($525,581) to help the Salvation Army cover operational costs.
To do that, we depend on the generosity of the Shoals area. If you can make a donation, it will be deeply appreciated. Donations can be dropped off at the TimesDaily office at 219 W. Tennessee Street, Florence, or mailed to TimesDaily, c/o Empty Table Fund, P.O. Box 797, Florence, AL 35631.
Most importantly, it matters not what charity or organization you opt to support this Christmas season. What matters is that you give.
The gifts of your time, talents and treasures bring smiles to the unfortunate, but more importantly they give hope to recipients. And with renewed hope, those in need are better equipped to battle through the challenges they face.
