Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood recently summed up very well the significance of the Helen Keller Festival.
“We can’t celebrate her life and her success without first acknowledging her beginning right here at Ivy Green,” Underwood said of the festival’s namesake. “This is a festival, but it is representative of overcoming. This is Helen Keller’s legacy and Tuscumbia’s as well.”
Those intertwined legacies annually face the challenge of keeping the festival, which is celebrating its 41st anniversary, relevant to an ever-changing world.
The festival began about 10 years after the death of Helen Keller, who was known worldwide as the First Lady of Courage.
The first event was held in 1978. It was a small celebration that drew just a few hundred, quite a change from the modern-day editions that draw thousands to Tuscumbia every June.
Colbert Tourism Director Susann Hamlin said in the beginning, the festival focused on the arts and crafts as accomplished artisans from across the Southeast were drawn to the Shoals. With leadership changes, a marketplace approach was taken later, which Hamlin said has been successful.
In more recent years, the emphasis has been on music, which plays into the musical heritage of the area.
Through all the changes, the mainstay of the festival has been the long-running play “The Miracle Worker,” which is conducted on the grounds of Keller’s birthplace, Ivy Green. The production runs from early June through mid-July.
The William Gibson adaptation of the play that began nearly 50 years ago in the backyard of Ivy Green with the original pump and a 75-seat venue has become a state-of-the-art set with a professional cast and a seating capacity of 600. Thousands see the play each summer.
Ivy Green Executive Director Sue Pilkilton said the play remains a staple event, but “the birthplace of this American/worldwide icon is still the greatest draw.”
This year’s edition of the four-day festival gets a promotional boost from its June 27 start, which just happens to be Helen Keller’s birthday.
If you haven’t delved into the Helen Keller legacy, we encourage you to participate in this year’s festival. It’s a story that has drawn worldwide attention for decades, and deserves equal interest from Shoals residents.
