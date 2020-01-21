A new award
Congratulations to the family of Mitchell Self, who posthumously will be given the first Alabama Music Hall of Fame Advocacy Award during Saturday’s banquet.
Self, who died in 1990 at the age of 53, was president and general manager of WLAY Radio during the heyday of the Muscle Shoals music scene.
“He lived in a magical time, unbeknownst to him or by the people in the music industry,” we quoted his son, Kevin Self, as saying in a story last week. “They were doing their jobs. They were creating some really great music.”
Kevin Self said his father was also active in the community outside of radio, serving on the Utilities Board of Muscle Shoals, and as a deacon at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church in Muscle Shoals.
Alabama Music Hall of Fame Director Sandra Burroughs said in the story that the advocacy award is new and may or may not be given out next year.
We’re glad to see a local legend receive the inaugural honor.
Try something different
We applaud the Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy for discussing strategies for improving the state’s crowded and dangerous prison system.
The group is expected to make recommendations for policy changes before the next legislative session starts Feb. 4. This is an issue that has needed to be addressed for quite some time.
“I think we’ve had 20 to 40 years of a ‘lock everybody up’ mentality, and you can see in 2020 where it’s gotten us,” we quoted Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, as saying in a story last week. “So, I think it’s time to try something different, and I think it’s time to try something revolutionary.”
The group held its final meeting last week, and while they didn’t give any specifics as to what their recommendations would be, they did discuss such things as pretrial diversion programs and reclassifying some non-violent offenses.
We await their recommendations. The current prison system is broken. Prisons are overcrowded and violence is increasing.
This has not been a popular issue with legislators. But it’s something that needs to be addressed — before the federal government steps in and takes our decision making away from us.
A plus for Killen
We reported last week that expansion work is underway at the Killen Public Library. It’s a project the community should benefit from.
The library is getting a 16- by 40-foot addition that will serve as a conference meeting room.
“This has been a need we’ve had in our community for a while,” said Library Director Linda Baskins. She added she frequently fields calls from residents looking for a place to hold a meeting.
Lauderdale County commissioners contributed $10,000 of the estimated $50,000-plus cost with the rest to be funded by the Friends of Library. The Maintenance Department of the town of Killen is helping out by providing in-kind labor to paint and do some of the inside work.
If all goes as planned, the room should be available for use by this spring.
