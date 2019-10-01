Hot, hot, hot
Thumbs down to Mother Nature who has given the Shoals a sweltering September with very little rain for relief.
The official high in the Shoals reached at least 90 degrees every day in September, according to Chelly Amin, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
Add to that a miniscule 0.11 inches of rain in a month where the average for the month as of Sunday is 3.46 inches. So, we’ve have had very little relief.
No, this isn’t a diatribe on global warming, but seriously, could somebody please turn down the heat?
Pack a bag
Four years ago Armstead Chapel CME Church’s missionary society started a program called “Pack a Purse” that asked volunteers to fill purses with treats and supplies for cancer victims.
The program was a huge success, so much so it has now evolved to “Prepare a Bag” so that male cancer patients can be included as well.
The society started the program in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is October.
If someone or a group wants to contribute, but doesn’t have the time to pack a purse or bag, the organization accepts cash donations and contributions of either a purse, book bag, or some items to include in them.
The suggested list of items includes socks, scarves, knee highs, makeup, nail accessories, soap, puzzle books, lotion, deodorant, gloves, tissue, mouthwash, gum, mints, small towels, handkerchiefs, pencils, journals, toothbrush, toothpaste and hand sanitizer.
Anyone interested in assisting can call Beckwith at 256-767-0720, or Kristy Cole at 256-436-2001.
The deadline for donating is Oct. 31.
Career wows
“What do you want to be?” is a question we all wonder about as children. Last week, Northwest-Shoals Community College sponsored the Worlds of Work “WOW” career expo for local eighth-grade students to help them answer that question.
It featured 60 employers and college representatives on campus, all talking to students in hopes of giving them a good grasp on what jobs are available in the area and throughout the state, particularly in the career technical area.
Stephanie McCulloch, assistant director of North Alabama Works, said in a story last week that the campus-wide career expo goes hand in hand with Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Success Plus Plan,” an initiative to get 500,000 credentialed workers (skilled laborers) in the state to keep up with growth projections and produce a competitive workforce.
We think that’s a worthwhile endeavor.
Litter leaders
Last week we wrote about the Keep the Shoals Beautiful’s Tennessee River Litter Tournament, in which volunteers bagged up trash and debris from the river and its shoreline.
The goal was to fill as many 13-gallon garbage bags and turn them in for a chance to win cash prizes.
We want to thank everyone who participated in this project, whether they were motivated by a cash prize or just the desire to beautify our area. Well done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.