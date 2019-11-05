Decades of avoidance
The Alabama prison system is in trouble. This is not news. Nor is it new. For the past 30 years, state officials have grappling with the issues, and trying to avoid another federal takeover of the system since the first time the feds stepped in during the 1970s.
Or should we say they have been avoiding those issues.
“You could take the year 2019, and substitute it for the year 1989 and it would be the same story,” Sen. Cam Ward, R-Alabaster, who is a member of the Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy, told Alabama Daily News in a story we ran last week.
Ward has been a lead lawmaker on prison issues for the last several years.
In April of this year, the Department of Justice released an investigation report listing many of the same issues as reported in the 1970s, such as violence, crowding and an overall unsafe and disorderly environment compounded by the lack of resources and staffing to protect inmates properly.
However, officials are not in agreement with what needs to be done to improve the situation. Some believe building three new prisons is the answer, but others say new prisons aren’t enough.
Ward and others believe a special session of the Alabama Legislature is needed for the state to enact needed changes. Last week’s story stated a spokesperson from the governor’s office said it’s too early to make a determination about calling a special session.
Building prisons is not necessarily a good campaign issue. And with the 2020 elections looming, we need our state representatives to be brave and tackle this thorny issue once and for all.
On their watch
Last week, members of the west Florence community came together Thursday to honor Ioda Paige Ford and the late Juanita Reynolds, who they said made an impact in the lives of countless local youth.
“During their watch, it was a safe haven and well-respected place where people of color from many places … would come together and socialize while expressing their true identity in the west Florence community,” we quoted Joe Duster as saying. “’The pillar and cornerstone’ — ‘the sculpture and potter’ — are what best describe the two mothers of many. Mrs. Ford and Ms. Reynolds were most definitely a team. You would not see one without the other.”
We applaud these two women for giving back to their community.
In behalf of teachers
Last week, we wrote about Mary Beshears, who with her husband, James, made plans to open a place to help children.
Unfortunately, those plans were put on hold when James fell ill and died. But this year, Beshears built and opened the Teacher Supply Depot, which provides teachers with free supplies for their classrooms.
“The first time around I just stocked it out of my pocket,” we quoted Beshears as saying. “The teachers need more than just the basic supplies of pencils and paper. They need things like Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer and soap, copying paper, card stock and tissue.”
Traditionally, teachers spent a lot of their own money supplying their classrooms. At the Teacher Supply Depot, there is no limit as to the number of items a teacher can have with the exception of certain, more scarce items.
We applaud Beshears for seeing a need and finding a way to help fill it. Hopefully, she will find the funding needed to keep the depot open.
