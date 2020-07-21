Food needed
The coronavirus has hit us in many ways.
Specifically, it caused the Salvation Army to cancel its Empty Bowl fundraiser in April, which is used to stock upon food for the shelter, as well as to give to families in need. So, in a time when the charity usually feels a pinch on donations, its cupboards were empty.
The organization also has seen an uptick in families needing help.
“We usually give away 20 to 30 bags in a normal month, but last month alone, we gave out 75 bags,” we quoted social worker Charlotte Vanderson as saying last week, adding that she doesn’t see any signs of the requests slowing down.
The organization had a no contact food drive a couple of weeks ago, and Capt. Benjamin Deuel said the staples collected will keep the agency going for another month.
Its planning another food drive Aug. 7. We urge local residents to consider donating canned goods and shelf-stable items to help.
Reversing its decision
Last Sunday, we wrote about international students at local universities, who because of an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency order had their fall schedules in question.
The order stated that if a university didn’t have in-person classes, the students would be asked to leave the country. While the University of North Alabama plans to have in-person classes in the fall, if it had to go to online classes only because of the pandemic, that would leave international students in a quandary.
Several universities, including Harvard and MIT, filed a lawsuit over the ruling, and last week the government settled the suit and rescinded the order.
We applaud the government’s actions. Punishing students who made a good-faith effort to get a U.S. education for something out of their control just didn’t make sense.
New business
Last week, we wrote about a Tier 1 automotive supplier that looks like it will build in the Shoals bringing with it 270 jobs.
The Shoals Economic Development Authority Board on Tuesday unanimously approved dedicating $11.5 million from the Shoals Economic Development Fund toward the project.
SEDA officials have not made the company’s name public at this point, instead sticking to the code name Project Tango.
“The company that’s coming here also has other things they are a part of, which I think will lead to other opportunities in the Shoals,” we quoted SEDA President Kevin Jackson as saying.
That’s just plain good news for the Shoals.
Hard, but good, decision
Last week, the W.C. Handy Music Festival announced that all of its events will be virtual this year.
While just about all other events have been cancelled, Handy organizers were hoping to be able to carry on, if not as usual at least on a limited basis.
But event organizers decided last Tuesday night that health concerns for participants and concertgoers trumped all else.
Alison Stanfield, director of Operations at Florence-Lauderdale Tourism, and publicity chairwoman for the Muscle Shoals Music Preservation Society, which operates the festival, said in a story that virtual events are available at the wchandymusicfestival.com website, including the film “St. Louis Blues.”
We know it was hard for organizers to cancel the live events, but we’re sure glad they decided to do so.
