We’re 44
It’s not something to be proud of. Alabama ranked 44th in the nation in education. That’s 44 out of 50.
And while State Superintendent Eric Mackey said recently that the Education Department doesn’t get sidetracked by national rankings, and instead wants to focus on fixing problem areas, we think perhaps they should.
Yes, they need to fix problem areas, but this low ranking indicates that more than fixing a few areas needs to be done. There need to be substantial improvements made if we are going to compete for jobs and industries that will improve the economy in this state.
We don’t have the answers. But we implore our state lawmakers and the Alabama Education Department to do some real work to come up with solutions. This is not a partisan issue and it is not optional.
If we want our state to grow and, more importantly, thrive, then we need our elected officials to take this issue seriously. And we can help that by contacting our representatives and showing them we are serious about this.
It’s important. For us and our children.
Standing up
Trinda Owens took her sympathy for young people struggling with bullying and turned it into action.
She created the Sheffield-based iStand Campaign in 2011 as a means of educating youth about realities and effects of bullying behaviors. The group is sponsoring two upcoming community-wide events in conjunction with Bullying Prevention Awareness Month during October.
The BAE (Bullying Affects Everyone) Walk, in its third year, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 28 in conjunction with the University of North Alabama’s homecoming parade with lineup at 9 a.m.
On Oct. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilson Park there will be a rally for standing against bullying with a balloon release #Blueup with BAE.
We love when people see a need and take action. Let’s join her in this important project.
Pet rescues
Speaking of seeing a need and filling it, last week we wrote about Darrell Thrasher, owner of Dalton Pharmacy, who donated three resuscitation kits, one at each of Muscle Shoals Fire Department’s stations.
Each kit contains three masks of various sizes for large dogs, medium-sized dogs and small dogs or cats.
The kits are about $100 each, a small price to pay for what could mean saving the life of a beloved pet, Thrasher said.
“Pets are family members, too, so I felt it was a good idea for our departments to give our pets a better chance of survival if rescued from a house fire,” Thrasher said in our story.
We agree.
