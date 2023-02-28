Big problems
The good news is that the water infiltration tests surrounding Cherokee High School are finished and the results are in. The bad news: The issues are not going to be easy to fix.
Frank Whitman of Terracon told the Colbert County Board of Education last week they will have to address three issues — water, soil and structural damage to the school.
After showing board members samples of the clay he removed from test pits, which he said was like “modeling clay,” he said he would have recommended against building the school on that site.
“I would tell them to look for better property,” Whitman said to board members. “You don’t want buildings on soft soil.”
The school was built in the late 1950s.
Whitman told board members the water issues need to be addressed first, and he did not offer recommendations on what those solutions must be.
Now it’s time for the board to look at how to solve the issues, and how much that’s going to cost.
Cost, Board of Education Chairwoman Jackie Witt said in our story, will be a big factor in how they move forward.
We hope the board is able to find affordable ways to fix the school’s issues. They have a big task ahead of them.
A concern
Unlike this time last year, Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan said last week that COVID-19 numbers are not trailing off.
Buchanan said Colbert County’s most recent report shows 128 COVID cases per 100,000 for the past seven-day reporting period.
In February 2022, that case number was at 96.
“That’s a pretty significant uptick, and last year we’re didn’t have the luxury of widespread home tests, so the numbers were from tests in clinics and hospitals,” Buchanan said in our story. “Many cases are mild and treated at home and those aren’t reported in these numbers.”
Buchanan also said he was concerned that only one-third of Americans 65 and older are up to date with the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, adding that vaccines and boosters offer the best protection against COVID-19.
And yes, people are still dying from COVID. This means that even though mask and social distancing protocols have lapsed, it still pays to be vigilant against contracting this disease — especially if you are in the high-risk category.
Career planning
Recently, Deshler High School held a career fair, which brought more than 40 representatives from various businesses and industries to field students’ questions.
“The goal is to expose all our kids to as many careers as possible. We do that through the career fair, job shadowing and field trips to various businesses and industries,” Heather Mize, the district’s Career Technical director said in our story.
It’s important that high school students are given the opportunity to learn about different careers and what the requirements are to be successful in them.
We are glad local schools are offering this to their students.
Making an impression
Last week, students at Riverhill School got a hands-on lesson in life during the Pioneer Days.
The third- and fourth-grade students in Lynn Wooten and Julia Thaxton’s classes had just finished reading Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “Little House in the Big Woods.”
Last Thursday and Friday, students dressed in pioneer days attire and tried their hand at activities such as sewing quilt tops, churning butter and building replica log homes from popsicle sticks.
Some of the students said they thought they’d enjoy the pioneer life. Others said they were grateful those days are over.
This is a creative way to teach students how life was before so many technological advances were made.
“Even at this young age, they realized that it was a difficult way of life,” Wooten said in our story. “They gained a lot of respect for people’s hard work, and I feel like our goal was accomplished.”
We agree.
