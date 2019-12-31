Failing sirens
Last week, we quoted Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker as saying that the city’s two storm sirens did not operate before the killer tornado struck, and even if they had operated the sound wouldn’t have reached the impacted area.
Two people were killed and four more were seriously injured in the storm.
This seems like there’s an opportunity here to make things better for the residents in and around Town Creek.
Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency Director Johnny Cantrell said in the story that because the siren system is 50 to 60 years old, he favors having a severe weather app so residents in a storm’s path can be notified via their smartphones.
He said he will continue to look at more modern notification systems, and look for money to fund the application.
But what about those who don’t have a smartphone? Not everyone does.
“We’ve agreed we need some software update for the sirens,” Parker said.
Maybe they need to also consider adding sirens to areas that are too far to hear the sirens sound.
National title
Congratulations to Beth Brumley, a health science teacher at Colbert Heights High School, who recently was named National New Teacher of the Year through the Association for Career and Technical Education.
Brumley said her key to success as a health science educator is preparing students for the health care workforce by presenting them with not only the benefits, but the realities of the field.
“In our program, students are given the opportunity to work and learn in the same environment as current health care professionals,” we quoted Brumley as saying in a story. “I’m honored with this award, and it has shown me that I’m where I’m supposed to be in my career, but I’m not finished learning and improving.”
Saving money
The Shoals Solid Waste Authority members want to keep Colbert County’s recycling program intact, but they’d like for it to at least break even, so they are looking for ideas on how to reduce recycling costs.
They contacted Jeannie Courington, director of the Albertville-Boaz Recycling Program, who talked about her program.
We applaud the authority for looking for ways to save the taxpayers money. It’s good to look at what others are doing well, and see if they have ideas you can implement.
Renovating
We applaud the city of Florence for deciding to upgrade the police department and Fire Station 1.
The Fire Station 1 work, including the roof, is expected to cost about $550,000, officials said. The police station likely will cost about $275,000.
The project includes new paint, complete renovations of the bathrooms and fixtures, and work on the flooring, ceiling and apparatus room.
