Minimum input
The Lauderdale County Commission has amended its public comment policy to require anyone who wants to speak to or address the commissioners to sign a form ahead of time.
It previously has limited comments on one subject to two people on each side of the matter.
While we can understand the commissioners wanting to cap the length of meetings, and last week’s meeting lasted only 30 minutes, we are not in favor of limiting the public’s right to express their concerns.
The First Amendment of the Constitution states, among other things, that Congress shall make no law regarding the rights of people to petition the government for a redress of grievances. This new rule seems to do exactly that.
Also, by making people sign up ahead of time, commissioners limit the public’s ability to speak on new issues that could then be pushed through without public input.
Public officials answer to the public. Let’s not let them limit the public’s ability to give them direction.
Suspicious seeds
In what seems like a bizarre trend, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries warned last week that it has received “multiple reports of unsolicited seeds” originating from China being delivered to residents in the state. The packages often are labeled as jewelry.
This practice is known as agricultural smuggling. Officials warn that the seeds should not be planted as they could be invasive or be harmful to livestock.
If you receive one of these packages, officials ask that you do not open the sealed package or dispose of the seeds. Instead they ask that you contact USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), and keep the seeds and packaging until USDA provides further instructions. This may be used for evidence, according to the release.
Call 1-800-877-3835, or send an email to SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov.
For details, go to https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/import-information/sa_sitc/ct_antismuggling.
Extended order
Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey extended the mandatory mask order through the end of August.
While she admitted that “no one enjoys wearing a mask,” the numbers show that extending the order is prudent. While there have been spikes on individual days, the numbers show cases are trending downward since July 18.
We agree that masks aren’t fun to wear, but we also agree that wearing masks is the right thing to do.
