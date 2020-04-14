Hometown heroes are plentiful
We might be in the midst of a pandemic, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t seeing the spirit of giving and kindness in our neighbors. We wrote about several such incidents last week.
First there was Brooke Rose, the community education liaison for Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home, along with representatives of Shoals Hospice and Shoals Home Healthcare, who wrote inspirational messages and drew cheerful scenes outside the entryway of Shoals Hospital.
Some children also contributed to the artwork, and all did so within social distancing guidelines, according to Rose. Some inspirational signs were also placed in the ground around the campus.
“We want to keep these (health care) employees hopeful and inspired because they’re sacrificing themselves, their families and putting themselves at risk every day just by going to work,” Rose said. “We want them to know that we, that the whole community, appreciate what they’re doing and their sacrifice.”
We also wrote about the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library whose staff members are working to provide digital services with programs and resources available on the library’s website and Facebook pages.
Jennifer Keeton, public affairs coordinator, said the library has set up a dedicated page on its website to offer quick links to a variety of sources for ebooks, audiobooks, videos and research.
Some resources require a library card, but others are available to anyone at the flpl.org/athome website.
We also wrote about Sheffield High School mathematics teacher Jamie Smith, who took the school’s 3-D printer home with her, with the school’s permission of course, and is using it to create face shields for health care workers and first responders, as well as special face mask accessories for anyone in need.
“I think the whole country is aware of the need for this (personal protective equipment) and it’s just a matter of us having the ability to use our equipment to help provide it,” Smith said.
After printing the pieces the shield connects to, Smith adds the transparency, which is the plastic used with overhead projectors. The completed device keeps liquid splatter off the wearer.
So far, Smith has printed 23 face shields for Walmart Pharmacy workers, food pantry workers and a nurse headed to New York.
She’s now filling requests for 132 mask adjustment ear pieces that are going to New York firefighters and nurses, the Helen Keller Hospital Infusion Clinic, Long Lewis Ford of the Shoals, Tennessee Valley Pediatrics, Huntsville Hospital and North Alabama Medical Center.
Finally, we also wrote about the Salvation Army, which is taking the homeless people who were set up at a temporary shelter in Veterans Park that has now been shut down.
Salvation Army Capt. Benjamin Deuel said the facility at 1601 Huntsville Road has some beds available, and also will allow those who are staying in tents to camp outside the center.
Deuel said three meals a day will be provided. He asks anyone interested in assisting with preparing meals or providing food to call 256-764-4432.
It’s nice to see that the worst of times can bring out the best in people.
