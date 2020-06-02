Opening up
Monday, Tuscumbia reopened city hall and today attractions and museums are reopening. With restaurants and stores already opened, it seems as if life is getting back to normal.
Yet is it?
We reported on these openings last week, but we also wrote two stories warning that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.
“When patients began showing up at (Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield) in March, they were almost all elderly,” we reported hospital President Kyle Buchanan as saying.
“Now we’re having critically ill COVID-19 patients coming to our E.R. and they’re in their 30’s to early 50’s. We’ve had two patients thus far in their 20’s. We’re also seeing pediatric (18-years-old and under) cases that are COVID positive, though we haven’t had hospital admissions from that age group.”
We also wrote about two infectious disease specialists expressing worry that the reopening was happening too fast.
“We’re approaching what I’m concerned will be the beginning of an exponential growth phase, because we released our restrictions too soon,” said Dr. Michael Saag, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB School of Medicine. “We eased restrictions despite the fact that our caseload is going up. That’s remarkable.”
So what do we do? We believe the best thing to do is to continue to protect ourselves.
That means wearing masks when out in public, even if we feel weird and uncomfortable in them. Maintaining the six-foot social distance between ourselves and others is a good idea as well. Finally, washing or sanitizing your hands after touching things is always a good idea.
The curve of those becoming infected with the disease in Alabama is still growing. Be careful until that trend reverses course.
Targeting puppy mills
Recently, the Florence City Council passed an ordinance aimed at preventing the sale of dogs and cats from so-called puppy mills that have negative reputations.
The ordinance prevents pet stores and pet shops from selling dogs and cats unless they are from an animal shelter or reputable animal rescue organization.
Mayor Steve Holt said the action is a preventative measure in the event a future business attempts to sell animals from puppy mills. He said the city’s three existing pet shops — Pet Depot, Petco and PetSmart — do not sell dogs and cats.
We think this is a positive step for the city to take. While we have no problem with reputable breeders selling their animals, we want to make sure that the animals are well cared for and healthy.
On the front lines
Last week, the W.C. Handy Festival unveiled the poster for the 2020 event.
The poster depicts five well-known music venues and attractions, and is in tune with the times. It honors health care workers who are shown dancing among the landmarks.
“The doctors/health professionals are analogies for dancing and happiness, as well as healing,” Shoals artist Carl Brackin Jr., who created the poster, said in our story.
Well done.
