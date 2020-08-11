On the gate
Last week, we wrote about the Tennessee Valley Authority seeking the identities of some people who were captured in a photo sitting on a Wilson Dam spillway gate.
While that seems a bit of harmless fun, we quoted TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler as saying in the story: “This is reckless, irresponsible and dangerous. These gates could open automatically, and we could have had six fatalities and no one would know.”
That is a scary thought. And it’s not unprecedented. Fielder said there have been fatal incidents at TVA dams this year.
In February, two fishermen came too close to Pickwick Dam and were apparently swept through a spillway and killed. Fiedler said they were participating in a fishing tournament.
In Guntersville when the water was high due to heavy rainfall in the spring, two fishermen came too close to Guntersville Dam while power was being generated and their boat was swamped. TVA officials were able to help rescue them.
“While a dam might look like a giant piece of benevolent concrete, they can be dangerous,” Fiedler said in our story. “We ask the public to take this as a learning opportunity to talk to their kids and their friends to be especially safe whenever they’re out on the water and our TVA dams.”
It’s a good lesson for us all.
Absentee voting
For those of us worried about standing in long lines at the polls during a pandemic, Florence city officials have said they will allow that worry to be a reason to vote by absentee ballot in the Aug. 25 election.
Absentee ballot applications require you to check at least one of nine boxes that provide reasons for requesting to vote absentee.
Officials said anyone who applies to vote absentee due to coronavirus concerns should check the box that reads: “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls.”
You must include a copy of a photo identification with the application.
You can receive an absentee ballot through the mail by calling the city clerk’s office at 256-760-6679.
Mail the application and photo identification copy to City of Florence, Attention: Absentee Election Manager, P.O. Box 98, Florence, AL 35631.
The deadline to request an application is Aug. 20, so don’t wait until it’s too late. The deadline to complete and mail the ballot, or deliver it in person, is Aug. 24.
Residents also can vote absentee in person through Aug. 20, officials said. You must have a photo identification to do so. In-person absentee voting is done at city hall in the city clerk’s office, 110 W. College St.
The top of the list
In the midst of a pandemic, we need a bit of good news. That came last week in the form of the preseason Amway Coaches Poll, which ranked both Alabama and Auburn near the top of list.
Alabama ranked third, behind Clemson and Ohio State. Auburn just barely missed the top 10, ranking 11th in the poll.
We already know both teams are facing a tough season should they get to play. As members of the toughest league playing only conference games this year, that means each team will play 10 tough SEC opponents, four of whom are in the top 5 teams in the poll.
We wish both teams success this season. We need something to look forward to.
