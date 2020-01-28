The end of a tradition
Last week was the last basketball tournament for Colbert County. We reported that it won’t return for the 2020-21 school year, according to Cherokee boys basketball coach Kenny Aycock.
That decision stems from a brief conversation among basketball coaches who were present at a meeting to draw up brackets for the tournament.
“I know we’re breaking a lot of tradition,” Aycock said in a story last week. “But at the same time things have changed a lot between the city schools and county schools.”
The volleyball and softball county tournaments are also set to be discontinued after this school year.
In the past few decades, schools have changed divisions, some, such as Cherokee and Colbert County going to smaller divisions, while Muscle Shoals has continued to grow.
Aycock said in our story that as enrollment has changed at county schools, the matchups frequently have become “unbalanced.”
While we are sad to see a decades-long tradition disappear, we understand the need for it to happen.
Memorable comments
The Rev. John Carter spoke during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast last week, using the opportunity to issue a challenge to attendees.
“Look at your neighbor next to you and ask, ‘Neighbor, what are you doing for other people?’” said Carter, pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Hernando, Mississippi, and keynote speaker at the event.
During his speech, Carter stressed the word “unity,” saying each person needs to make progress in their lives, not just for themselves but for humanity.
“If you aren’t making progress, it’s not just a personal issue,” Carter said. “This is something that’s going to affect all lives connected to you. We accomplish great things if we live to work together. We’ll never get to our promised place of hope without unity.”
These are great words for us to live by today, and something with which we believe Dr. King would agree.
Top three
Congratulations to Russellville High School, which Niche ranked as number three on the Standout Schools list, behind Loveless Academic Magnet School in Montgomery and New Century Technology High School in Huntsville.
This is the second time Russellville High has made the list, being ranked number one in 2017.
“Niche looked at our data, taking into account achievement despite our challenges, especially with significant language barriers, and that data shows we’re effective. This is proof of the need for change with the state report card,” said Superintendent of Education Heath Grimes in a story last week, adding that state scores are lowered due to standardized tests being given exclusively in English, which puts many (ELL) students at a disadvantage.
According to the Niche report, Russellville High earned an overall grade of B+ with an A- in diversity.
Grimes said in our story that such reports are important for things other than internal school system validation. “It is definitely something our parents and community can be proud of.”
We agree.
