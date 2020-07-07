Health order extended
Gov. Kay Ivey announced last week she was extending the “safer at home” order until the July 31.
The state is experiencing a spike in new coronavirus transmissions with more than 2,600 positive cases reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health in the three days before the announcement.
Along with that was Ivey’s admonishment that people take the health guidelines seriously, including wearing masks when out in public and maintaining proper social distancing.
She is not alone in that. Last week, the state’s top doctors along with local officials have pleaded with local and state residents to wear masks when in public. Masks, they say, not only protect you from others, they also protect others from you.
We are sad that we are still having to plead with people to do something that is so simple, yet so necessary to stop the rapid spread of this disease.
Online taxes up
It’s a good news, bad news situation. Officials reported last week that collections of sales taxes for online purchases have increased, while sales taxes collected from local businesses have declined.
The good news is that the increase in online sales is an indicator that people who are concerned about COVID-19 are shopping online. That means the economy at large is still moving.
The bad news is that the money is not flowing to local businesses. Also, educators are concerned because many local taxes collected from brick-and-mortar stores goes to schools in their districts. Online sales taxes do not.
“As the buying habits of people continue to move toward online purchasing, our schools will continue to see the financial losses grow,” Ryan Hollingsworth, executive director of School Superintendents of Alabama, said in a story last week.
Cool, clear water
Last week, we reported that the Florence Water Department’s 2020 Water Quality report was clean this year.
You may have seen the flyer show up in your mailbox as well. The report stated that no contaminant levels exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s limits.
“The good thing is there were no violations to report,” we reported Mike Doyle, general manager of the Florence Gas, Water and Wastewater Department.
The figures reported by cities come from samples taken throughout 2019, and are based on the highest level detected during the year.
Doyle said if any level had surpassed the allowed amount, the department would have informed its customers long before the annual report is issued.
“We are really proud of our treatment plans,” he said. “We do optimized treatment, which means we treat our water to a higher level than what’s required as a minimum. We’ve participated in that program for years.”
Good job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.