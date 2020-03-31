Helping others
Last week, we wrote about several groups of people who are keeping our lives going despite the coronavirus pandemic.
There are a lot of people to thank, first and foremost are our first responders, police, fire and medical personnel who are on the front lines. We owe them our thanks in the best of times, but this virus reminds us just how vital these people are to our society.
But there are others who have stepped or just kept going during this crisis. We wrote about one such group, truckers, last week.
We talked to Cid Gardner and Richard Bevis, who are facing some challenges while on the road including a lack of places to sit and eat and some price gouging on bottles of water. They are doing what they can to stay safe so they can keep rolling. For those of us who have walked through grocery store aisles with empty shelves, it’s something we are thankful for.
We also wrote about Alabama Chanin and OnPoint Manufacturing, which are making masks and gowns for hospitals.
“We have shifted our priorities to be able to meet the demands that a lot of medical providers are having right now in terms of masks and gowns,” Jess Turner, studio coordinator for Alabama Chanin, said in a story last week.
Alabama Chanin, she said, has plenty of 100% organic cotton material that is being used to make the items. Seven or eight members of the company’s sewing team are now making nothing but masks and gowns.
This is another vital service for all of us.
We also wrote about a local company, Essity, that has employees working around the clock to provide paper supplies such as paper napkins, paper towels and bath tissue for nursing homes, hospitals, stores, transportation stops and other commercial applications.
“We’re running wide open,” Bryan Dyar, human resources manager for the facility at Barton Riverfront Industrial Park said in our story on Friday — 24 hours a day, seven days a week just to meet demand.
Not helping
But with the good comes the not so good.
First, we wrote last week about people who are inadvertently causing sewer problems while trying to protect themselves. Officials with local water departments are asking people not to flush disinfectant wipes into the toilet.
“They are so slow to degrade they can collect up and cause problems in the system,” Florence Gas and Water Department Manager Mike Doyle said in our story.
He said some manufacturers advertise wipes as flushable. “That’s not exactly true.”
In addition, if wipes clog a line, the ensuing problem would more than likely be the owner’s problem to resolve, Doyle said.
“It’s probably going to stop up their line first,” he said. “They would have to get a plumber and that could get very expensive.”
While local departments have not seen problems yet, they want to get the word out before things back up.
Another problem officials are hoping to head off before it happens is a potential shortage of the blood supply.
“The blood supply could dip to dangerously low levels in the next few weeks if donations don’t increase,” said Bob Shepard, public relations manager of health and medicine at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in a story. “Usual donation practices have been disrupted by the novel coronavirus and UAB and area blood collection agencies are urging blood donation.”
Blood collection centers are taking precautions to make the process safe for donors.
For those interested in donating, the process takes about 45 minutes with the blood collection usually taking less than 20 minutes. Donors should bring a photo ID.
To find a blood drive or fixed donation location, call the Red Cross at 800-733-2767, or go to the agency’s website at www.redcross.org.
LifeSouth centers and drives can be found at www.lifesouth.org.
