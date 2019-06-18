Looking for fame
Nineteen students signed up Thursday to participate in Northwest-Shoals Community College’s FAME program beginning this fall.
The Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program is offering certification as an advanced manufacturing technician, which college officials say will put students on the path to careers in various types of industries.
The students signed on with 12 area companies that have partnered with the college – North American Lighting, FreightCar America, Tasus, Pilgrim’s, Applied Chemical Technology, G and G Steel, Essity, Southwire, Mid-South/Central Extrusion Die Company, Tri-Cities Manufacturing, Flexco and Forsythe/Long Engineering.
The students will attend classes two full days per week for 16 to 20 hours, while working three days a week for 24 hours at their sponsoring company. Over a two-year period, the students may earn up to $33,500.
This is a great opportunity for students headed into manufacturing.
Top Athletes
We have lots to celebrate in local athletics.
Last Sunday, we announced that 22 local high school baseball players were named to the all-state team by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Seven others earned honorable mentions. Also, 21 local softball players earned all-state honors, with another 10 being given honorable mentions.
Last Tuesday night, the TimesDaily named its male and female Athletes of the Year.
Mars Hill’s Colt Smith took the men’s honor, after making the newspaper’s all-area player in both football and baseball.
Muscle Shoals’ Sara Pucket also shined in two sports, volleyball and basketball, but was recognized by the paper for her work on the basketball court.
Finally, The University of North Alabama added four new members to its athletic hall of fame.
Bobby Joe Pride (football), Renae Cody (women’s basketball), Justin Regan (golf) and Mike Klug (baseball) represent the members of the 30th class of inductees into the hall of fame. They will be officially inducted at a ceremony Sept. 28.
Congratulations to all of these athletes.
High flying
Former Brooks High School student Savannah Farris recently learned she will become wing commander for her Air Force ROTC program at Troy University beginning in the fall.
Farris was one of six rising seniors in line for the position. As wing commander, Farris will become the face of her detachment and represent all the other cadets. She will also serve as the “direct line of communication” from cadets to cadre.
Not only that, but Farris, who says she plans to make a career out of the Air Force, is currently attending Liberty University’s School of Aeronautics for an accelerated eight-week program through which she will earn her private pilot’s license. She was awarded a scholarship for this program.
Congratulations.
We’re so excited
This week, Sheffield High School teacher Jamie Smith is at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, learning about how to apply for funding to implement a year-long project with her students.
Smith is one of 30 Alabama educators to receive the Lemelson-MIT Excite Award.
Smith is seeking funding for a year-long project for her “Intro to Engineering” class.
“The idea we submitted was a multi-functional table for special education classes with a touch screen device in the middle, where the students can work collaboratively with their teacher,” Smith said last week.
Smith said good materials would be needed for the project with a touch screen about 42 inches wide.
“The students will design, build and work out all the technology aspects of the project,” she said. “It would be huge if we won the funding for this.”
