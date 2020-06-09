Tourism revenues down
Florence-Lauderdale Tourism officials reported the not so surprising news that March lodging revenues fell from nearly $585,000 in March 2019 to just less than $90,000 in March 2020.
Lodging tax revenue the tourism office receives fell from nearly $90,000 in March 2019 to $45,000 this March, tourism figures showed as well.
At the meeting, Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie said, like all tourism offices in Alabama, his office will apply for assistance from the state through CARES funds.
Members of the tourism board indicated they aren’t sure the recovery from the pandemic will be forthcoming soon. They cited several events that are still up in the air, as well as other key events that have been cancelled this summer.
Awarding grants
The Colbert County Community Development Committee awarded more than 50 grants to volunteer fire departments, schools, law enforcement agencies and other organizations last week.
The money is provided to the county through monthly Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu of tax payments, Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said in our story.
Grant recipients range from volunteer fire departments to libraries and schools to the Tuscumbia Downtown Redevelopment Authority for “It’s a Dickens Christmas, Y’all” expenses.
We are happy to see the county making good use of its funds.
Autographs for orphans
An event to benefit Liberté Ministries that operates an orphanage, elementary school, a women’s vocational program and the Haiti School of Biblical Studies will be held this month.
“Autographs for Orphans” will be from 1 to 4 p.m. June 27 at the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
For a $30 donation, individuals will have access to several guest sports personalities, a tour of the Hall of Fame, and a silent as well as a live auction.
The list of celebrities so far includes Antonio Langham, Patrick Hape, Byron Franklin, Bob Penchion, Curley Hallman, Collis Campbell and Robert Woods.
