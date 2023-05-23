Still on the decline
For the past several years, ACT scores in the state and in the Shoals have declined, and this year was no different.
The average composite score (on a 36-point scale) dropped by nearly a point compared to the class of 2021, from 18.6 to 17.7 statewide.
Only two schools didn’t drop from 2021 — Lauderdale County High School remained the same at 17.5, while Waterloo High School increased its average score from 16.2 in 2021 to 16.9 in 2022.
Local educators say they believe the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the testing decline, and so too did the decision by many colleges across the state and nation to drop the ACT score requirement for entry.
“Dropping the ACT requirement really just killed the (ACT test taking) effort,” said Muscle Shoals High School Principal Kevin Davis in our story last week. “With so many colleges waiving the ACT requirement, kids just aren’t worrying about it. Still, it’s part of our state accountability as a school system.”
And, according to Lauderdale County’s Testing Information Specialist Callie Rasberry, full scholarships still require at least a 31 composite ACT score and a 33 for most.
Rasberry said there seems to be a disconnect in people’s minds regarding the ACT and scholarship benefits. The common belief now is that scholarships are being offered without the test scores.
“But I’m just not seeing that happen,” she said.
Something needs to be done. While we know the virtual schooling during the pandemic has had a negative impact for some students, schools must find a way to overcome this. And if the ACT has become outdated, the state needs to find a more relevant benchmark.
All’s well that ends well
Sometimes crime does pay — at least it did for Titan, the naughty Husky that escaped his enclosure last week at the Colbert County Animal Services shelter.
Titan freed a couple of friends and the three dogs wreaked havoc on the shelter, chewing through power cables, shredding documents and chewing a couple of two-liter soft drinks.
The gig was up when shelter worker Corey Speegle showed up and found Titan staring at him from the front door.
“He had a party going,” Speegle said in our story last week. “I checked the security footage and there he was.”
Huskys, he said, are very smart dogs, but do not like to be penned up for too long.
But don’t fret about the trio’s future. One of Titan’s mischief mates, a bulldog, was adopted the next day.
Two days later, Titan got his turn. He was adopted by someone who lives about an hour from the shelter. Not only that, but Titan’s forever home comes with a friend — another Husky that looks remarkably like Titan.
We are glad things worked out for the playful pup. And if you are looking for a furry friend, be sure to check out one of the shelters in the Shoals first.
Spreading love
Michael and Emily Ivey are sending an important message in an unusual way.
The couple, who live in Tuscumbia, have carved their holly shrubs to spell the word “love.” Just to the left of the “L” is a wrought iron sign bearing the words, “All You Need Is.”
“I had that custom made, just to add a little special touch,” Emily Ivey said in our story.
The house, at 201 N. Almost Ave., has been sharing the love for the past several years, and was even commemorated in the 2022 city Christmas ornament.
Emily Ivey said she could have never guessed that such a small gesture could bring such joy to so many people.
“They’re a lot of fun and it takes little effort on our part to make a lot of people happy.”
It just show the little things can have a big impact.
