People or technology?
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh last Tuesday said that he wanted to use $800 million from an estimated $1.7 billion in federal coronavirus relief dollars toward installing broadband throughout the state.
“Now is the time to take some of that, a big enough section of that money, (for) high-speed broadband across this state, in every corner of this state,” Marsh said. “Had this been in place, our kids would still be in school. Telemedicine would exist for all citizens of this state.”
Where internet access is limited, school systems have had to come up with creative solutions, such as installing mobile hotspots on school buses that will go out into neighborhoods.
While Marsh’s idea is certainly an area of concern for Alabama, we’re not sure this is what the federal government had in mind when it awarded relief money. The question is: Should those funds be put to use to help the growing number of people without jobs because of the closures caused by the coronavirus?
Preaching safety
Last week, we wrote about local minsters who are supporting Gov. Kay Ivey’s continued ban on large gatherings.
Kobee Fitzgerald, lead pastor at Ekklesia Missionary Baptist Church in Sheffield, said that in the weeks since mid-March, people have learned “this is just a building and the people are the church.”
For the past six weeks, Fitzgerald has been preaching to an empty auditorium, livestreaming his sermons to his congregation on Sundays. He also records a Wednesday night Bible study.
Colbert-Lauderdale Baptist Association Director Eddy Garner says there’s no doubt that pastors, like parishioners, are anxious to get back in the routine of going to the church house for worship.
“But I also know that no one wants to say, “it (coronavirus spread) happened in our church.”
We think this is a wise move, no matter how much we wish things were back to normal.
Gift of reading
We also wrote about the Quad Cities Rescue Me Book Initiative, which is distributing about 900 bags of books for children and young people who live in low-income areas in the Shoals.
The initiative is sponsored by Hope for the Homeless, Books-A-Million, the Colbert County District Attorney’s Office, several local businesses and individuals, according to organizer Wendy Snitzer.
“Books-A-Million has just been super incredible,” Snitzer said.
She said the company provided “two pallets” of children’s books, enough to add three to each of the green Dr. Seuss-themed reusable book bags the company also provided.
Good work.
The Blessing tree
A hearty thumbs up to Helen Retana, who turned “Maggie the Magnolia” in her front yard into The Blessing Tree.
Retan has attached cards with words of prayer, words of Scripture, or just words of encouragement, to her tree using strips of calico.
Retana said she wanted to do something to encourage people. She and her husband, Alex, are pastors. She said she told her husband, “We need to do something to cheer people up.”
The cards are not meant to be taken down, but to hang on the tree and invite passersby to stop and read the messages.
What could be better than that?
