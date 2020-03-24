Stepping up for others
There are lots of stories of people helping others during the coronavirus pandemic. Here are just a few that deserve recognition.
• First are the schools, which have closed for a few weeks in an effort to limit exposure to the virus. But that didn’t mean that administrators were not aware that many children in the Shoals depend on schools for food.
Last week, we reported that all local city and county schools prepared food boxes for students enrolled in free and reduced lunch programs.
In Muscle Shoals, more than 70 boxes of food have been packed for students in need. Much of that food, according to Assistant Superintendent Denise Woods, has come from other students.
• Local food pantries also are working to keep people fed during this time. Last week we wrote about the Meal Barrel food pantry in Sheffield which handed out food to 984 families, which is almost double the normal 425 to 560 families they normally help this time a year.
Unfortunately, the help comes with a price, mainly that the added need is stretching their resources. Dave Davis, director of distribution at the Shoals Dream Center on Cloverdale Road in Florence, said in our story that the center is holding a food drive to help provide food to those who need it.
Items needed include ready-to-eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables, protein or fruit bars, dry cereal or granola, peanut butter, dried fruit, canned juices, non-perishable pasteurized milk, high-energy foods, food for infants, comfort/stress foods, manual can openers, infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream, feminine and personal hygiene products, and pet foods.
Contributions can be dropped off at the Shoals Dream Center, 2950 Cloverdale Road, Florence. Monetary donations will also be accepted through the Shoals Dream Center website at shoalsdreamcenter.com.
All for me
And then there is the other end of the spectrum, the hoarders.
These are the people who have over purchased such things as food and toilet paper, which has created a shortage for other people.
We understand the need to find something that is within our control as we face the possibility of this virus. But we implore you to use common sense. Having a little extra in case of emergency is understandable. The stores will restock. The world will return to normal.
Keep calm, carry on and buy only what you need when you need it.
All-state honors
Congratulations to the 13 girls and seven boys from the TimesDaily coverage area who were named to the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state teams recently.
Muscle Shoals’ Sara Puckett (6A), Rogers’ Madie Krieger (4A), Deshler’s Shamari Thirlkill (4A), Lauderdale County’s Ruthie Smith (3A) and Phillips’ Ally McCollum (1A) made the first team, while Florence’s Kennedi Hawkins (7A), Mars Hill’s Neely Johns (1A) and R.A. Hubbard’s Alexandria Orr (1A) made the second team. Third-teamers included Hamilton’s Mia Hollingsworth (5A), Deshler’s Chloe Siegel (4A), Central’s Laura Lee Keener (4A), Phil Campbell’s Kallie Allen (3A) and Belgreen’s Ansley Tate (1A).
Muscle Shoals’ Mikey McIntosh (6A) and Lauderdale County’s Conner Smith (3A) were named first-team all-state. Florence’s Dee Beckwith (7A) and Lexington’s Kane West (3A) were named to the second team.
Brooks’ Knute Wood (4A), Red Bay’s Braden Ray (2A) and Covenant Christian’s Titus Griffin (1A) were named to the third team, and Sheffield’s Devin Doss (2A) and Belgreen’s Will Bonner (1A) earned honorable mention.
Additionally, Florence’s Will Copeland was named girls basketball coach of the year in Class 7A, and Deshler’s Jana Killen was named girls basketball coach of the year in Class 4A.
Well done.
