Home sales up
Last year was a good year for home sales in the Shoals.
According to the 2019 figures from the Alabama Center for Real Estate (ACRE), there have been 1,963 home sales in the Shoals Metropolitan Statistical Area through November. That is up 8.2% from the 2018 total through November, which was 1,815.
They are selling more quickly, as well. The average days on market for a home this year is 75, according to ACRE. That is down from 77 a year ago. The five-year average (2014-18) is 91 days.
Home sales are one of the indicators that the economy is thriving. We hope to see this trend continue.
Take a shot
Last week, we reported that flu season is in full impact in Alabama with most of the state — including the Shoals — categorized as have “significant influenza activity.”
“It’s widespread this year,” we quoted Dr. Karen Landers, district medical officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, as saying in the article.
However, Landers said that it is shaping up to be a pretty standard-looking flu season. The state’s Weekly Influenza Report from the Alabama Public Health indicates 5.66% of the population has a Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).
Landers said it’s not too late to get a flu shot, and the most common strains of the virus health care workers are seeing are covered by the vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends additional steps to avoid the spread of flu, including:
• Avoid close contact with someone who is sick, and if you are sick limit contact with others as much as possible.
• If you are sick, stay home at least 24 hours after your fever is gone, other than to seek medical care.
• Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and then throw away the tissue and wash your hands.
• Wash your hands often, using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, to help avoid spreading germs.
• Clean and disinfect any surface and object that may be contaminated with germs.
Second chance
Live Christmas trees are getting a second chance to make an impact to the area through the Florence Solid Waste, Street and Recycling Department.
City officials are making the trees available for fishermen to use to improve the habitat at their favorite fishing spots.
If you want to donate your tree to the cause, just leave it at your curb after making sure all of the ornaments are removed, or take the tree to the city’s recycling center on Terrace Street.
Helping the homeless
Last week, we wrote about John Schmidt, who was looking for the right charity to donate his deceased brother’s clothes.
He said in the story that he happened upon the Cossroads Community Outreach by accident.
“I’ve actually got four 35-gallon trash bags of pants, shirts, T-shirts, socks, a little bit of everything,” he said. “I have one bag of coats I’m giving them.”
Schmidt said he was driving by the old American Legion Hall on South Court Street when he stopped and talked to a group of people outside. The Crossroads Community Outreach is located in the old American Legion building.
“I wanted to give it to someone, somewhere who could really use them,” he said.
This is one way to turn a sad event into a blessing for other people.
