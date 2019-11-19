Kids count
Last week, we reported on the The Kids Count Data Book, which measures 70 indicators of childhood well-being, is distributed annually by VOICES for Alabama Children, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group that advocates for children’s issues.
There was both bad and good news in this year’s report.
First, VOICES found that 26% of the children in our state live in poverty, and about half of those live in extreme poverty, which means they live in households where a family of four earns less than $13,000 a year.
This number is the same as it was in 2014, but that doesn’t make it a good thing.
The good news was that infant mortality rate is at an all-time low, and births to teens ages 15 to 17 have decreased by more than 60 percent since 2017. Though that number also comes with a downside in that the mortality rate is at an all-time low, and births to teens ages 15 to 17 have decreased by more than 60 percent since 2017.
Now that we have the facts, it’s time to decide what we can do about them. We implore our state representatives to spend some time in the upcoming session to seriously consider how we can help.
Colbert grants
Last week, Colbert County Community Development Committee members doled out more than $200,000 of Tennessee Valley Authority in lieu of tax money.
Grants went to fund projects such as $15,000 for a new bridge at Spring Park, $3,000 to replace walking deck boards and railings at the Old Railroad Bridge, $1,000 for turnout gear for the Leighton Volunteer Fire Department, and $2,000 for interactive TV at Colbert Heights Elementary School.
Probate Judge Daniel Rosser said before the committee’s next meeting on June 3, 2020, its members will discuss ways to ensure an equitable distribution of funds, especially between schools and volunteer fire departments.
Assistant Chief Clerk Emily Benson said organizations can now go to colbertgrants.org to fill out and submit an application. Paper applications are still available at the probate office, but Rosser said he wants the process to be online only by next year.
Climb with a purpose
We also wrote last week about Jacob Frank of Moulton and his brother-in-law Ernie Yarbrough, who along with 16 other hikers reached the top of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and helped to raise more than $250,000 for Hope for Justice.
Every year, Hope for Justice, an international nonprofit organization focused on ending human trafficking, organizes an extreme adventure to raise awareness of the crime, which effects 40.3 million people, according to the International Labour Organization.
After reaching Stella Point, which sits at 18,885 feet, the hikers climbed another hour to Uhuru Peak, where the temperature reached 5 below zero. There, to raise more money for Hope for Justice, Yarbrough, an avid CrossFit athlete, performed 10 burpees, an exercise that combines squats, jumps and push-ups.
“Every fiber in body said not to do it, but CrossFit people said they would donate money if the burpees were done. I knew any pain I experienced in that moment would be nothing compared to what the children with Hope for Justice go through,” Yarbrough said in a story.
Well done.
