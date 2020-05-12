Encouraging
The coronavirus and its ensuing layoffs, closures, social distancing and safer at home orders have been discouraging to many of us.
To help combat that, ministers of the area’s Churches of Christ have started “31 Days of Encouragement” — short, 10-minute daily devotionals available via Facebook under the title “31 Days of Encouragement from the Word of God.”
The short devotionals feature a different minister daily through June 4, each bringing an inspirational and Bible-based message.
“I was texting with about 10 buddies recently, asking them how they’re re-opening and just chatting and the conversation turned into talk about how we should do something now, all together, to encourage people,” said Woodlawn Church of Christ Minister Matt Heupel. “That’s how we came up with this idea.
“Who knows,” Heupel added. “It may go even longer than 31 days. It just kind of took off and we all thought it would be great.”
We think that is great, too.
Helping small businesses
A Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments program is providing loans to small businesses located in their service area that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Executive Director Keith Jones said in a story last week that the COVID-19 Recovery Loan Fund for business and industry in Colbert, Lauderdale, Franklin, Marion and Winston counties was established by the NACOLG Revolving Loan Fund Committee.
“The intention and purpose of the loan fund is to retain jobs that have been impacted by for profit firms during the recent COVID-19 pandemic,” Jones said in the story.
We think it is a good thing for NACOLG to do, especially with the problems small businesses have encountered with the federal program.
More help
Also last week, the city has established the Florence First grant program for locally owned businesses that are economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Planning Director Melissa Bailey said in a story that Florence is using $187,000 it received from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to create the program.
“This is a grant, not a loan,” Bailey said. “During the development of Florence First, we felt that many businesses may already be burdened with loans and simply could not afford another payment.”
Business owners can begin applying for the program online at 6 a.m. Friday. The deadline is 5 p.m. May 14.
We applaud the city for finding a good way to use the CARES money.
Final push
In March we reported that the United Way was way short of its $1 million fund-raising goal before its April 30 deadline.
Since then, several significant pledges have come through, and though they are still short of the goal, they have $688,389, which is in reach of their less-aggressive in house goal of $850,000. That in-house goal is the amount needed to fund partner agencies at the same level as a year ago.
And with the hope of added donations, the United Way has extended its deadline to May 15.
“We extended our campaign until May 15 to try to do a final push to get as close to our goal as possible,” Director Jennifer McNulty said in a story. “It’s our last Hail Mary.”
Donations can be made online at uwnwal.org, or by mailing checks to United Way of Northwest Alabama, P.O. Box 1228 Florence, AL 35630.
We hope the United Way can reach its fundraising goal.
